FC Dallas sign homegrown defender Josh Torquato

FC Dallas have signed homegrown left back Josh Torquato to a first-team contract, the club announced Friday.

The 17-year-old's deal runs through the 2027 MLS season with options for 2028 and 2029. He is the 44th player to sign a homegrown deal with Dallas.

Torquato, who joined the FC Dallas academy in 2019, arrives from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate side North Texas SC. He's featured twice for the first team while on short-term loans, most recently making his first MLS start in Wednesday's 2-2 draw at the San Jose Earthquakes.