Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign Panama midfielder and send out defender via loan deals

By Phil West @philwest

Adalberto Carrasquilla

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC announced one incoming and one outgoing player via loan on Thursday, with midfielder Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla coming to Space City on loan from FC Cartagena in Spain’s LaLiga 2, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa, and defender Jose Bizama heading to USL Championship side Charlotte Independence.

“Adalberto is a player whose progress we’ve been tracking in Spain for quite some time, and someone who we got to know even better during his time in Houston for the Gold Cup,” said senior vice president and general manager Matt Jordan via a club release. “His quality as a player and his character as a person will make him a great fit with our group as we continue to strengthen our roster during this transfer window.”

Carrasquilla joined Cartagena in 2019, helping the club to a promotion to the Spanish second division following a 4-3 penalty kick shootout victory over Atletico Baleare.

“Adalberto is a young player who has excellent technical ability in possession, as well as the creativity to generate opportunities for his teammates and for himself,” Dynamo head coach Tab Ramos said of the Panamanian. “Although there were several teams looking to add him, we are happy that he chose to be in Houston with our club.”

Bizama will get an opportunity for minutes as Charlotte after making 14 appearances in orange since signing for the club in July 2019. The loan will begin with Friday’s game against Loudoun United.

Bizama joined Houston on a full transfer from Huachipato FC in the Chilean Primera División, with his sole 2021 appearance coming in a May 15 start in a loss to the Rapids.

Houston Dynamo FC Transfer Tracker

