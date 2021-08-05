Houston Dynamo sign Panama midfielder and send out defender via loan deals

Houston Dynamo FC announced one incoming and one outgoing player via loan on Thursday, with midfielder Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla coming to Space City on loan from FC Cartagena in Spain’s LaLiga 2, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa, and defender Jose Bizama heading to USL Championship side Charlotte Independence.

“Adalberto is a player whose progress we’ve been tracking in Spain for quite some time, and someone who we got to know even better during his time in Houston for the Gold Cup,” said senior vice president and general manager Matt Jordan via a club release. “His quality as a player and his character as a person will make him a great fit with our group as we continue to strengthen our roster during this transfer window.”