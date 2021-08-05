Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps sign Ecuador youth international Pedro Vite to U22 initiative deal

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired attacking midfielder Pedro Vite via transfer from Independiente del Valle, the club announced Thursday. Vite is added to the roster as a U22 Initiative signing and inked a contract through 2025.

Vite, 19, is an Ecuadorian youth international, featuring at the 2019 U-17 World Cup. He has three goals and six assists over 25 appearances in his senior club career thus far, including 10 matches in the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club competition.

“Pedro is a young player who at only 19 years of age has already shown tremendous upside in the early stages of his professional career,” sporting director and CEO Axel Schuster said in a club statement. “With his unique skills, especially his vision for the final pass, we believe that he will be a great addition to our roster. But he is a very young player, so we need to be patient with Pedro and help him to adapt to a new country and new league first.”

Vite helped lead Independiente del Valle to win the 2020 U-20 Copa Libertadores, defeating River Plate in the final.

“Pedro is a player who is very good on the ball and has great vision to find the right pass,” head coach Marc Dos Santos said. “He can play in midfield or on the wing, so he gives us more options in the team. He will need to continue to mature physically, but he has the tenacity required to succeed.”

The acquisition of Vite follows the club's signing of Ryan Gauld, a Scottish playmaker signed to a Designated Player deal last week.

Transfer Tracker Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Advertising

Related Stories

Sources: New England close to agreeing deal for Tajon Buchanan to Club Brugge; not yet final
Official: San Jose Earthquakes acquire Jeremy Ebobisse from Portland Timbers in blockbuster trade
Sporting Kansas City sign ex-AC Milan midfielder Jose Mauri

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Minnesota United exercise buyout on Ike Opara

Minnesota United exercise buyout on Ike Opara
Sources: New England close to agreeing deal for Tajon Buchanan to Club Brugge; not yet final
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: New England close to agreeing deal for Tajon Buchanan to Club Brugge; not yet final
Official: San Jose Earthquakes acquire Jeremy Ebobisse from Portland Timbers in blockbuster trade
Transfer Tracker

Official: San Jose Earthquakes acquire Jeremy Ebobisse from Portland Timbers in blockbuster trade
Austin FC's Tomás Pochettino named MLS Player of the Week for Week 17
Player of the Week

Austin FC's Tomás Pochettino named MLS Player of the Week for Week 17
Vancouver Whitecaps sign Ecuador youth international Pedro Vite to U22 initiative deal
Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps sign Ecuador youth international Pedro Vite to U22 initiative deal
Austin FC Midfielder Tomás Pochettino Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 17

Austin FC Midfielder Tomás Pochettino Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 17
More News
Video
Video
Top Moments from Week 17
4:26

Top Moments from Week 17
Did Josef Martinez deserve a red card? Should Seattle have had penalty?
12:16
Instant Replay

Did Josef Martinez deserve a red card? Should Seattle have had penalty?
Midweek Madness! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week | Week 17
1:53

Midweek Madness! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week | Week 17
Watch MLS in 15 from LAFC vs. SKC | August 4, 2021
15:02

Watch MLS in 15 from LAFC vs. SKC | August 4, 2021
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.