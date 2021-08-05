Vancouver Whitecaps sign Ecuador youth international Pedro Vite to U22 initiative deal

“Pedro is a young player who at only 19 years of age has already shown tremendous upside in the early stages of his professional career,” sporting director and CEO Axel Schuster said in a club statement. “With his unique skills, especially his vision for the final pass, we believe that he will be a great addition to our roster. But he is a very young player, so we need to be patient with Pedro and help him to adapt to a new country and new league first.”