Vancouver Whitecaps sign Ecuador youth international Pedro Vite to U22 initiative deal

The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired attacking midfielder Pedro Vite via transfer from Independiente del Valle, the club announced Thursday. Vite is added to the roster as a U22 Initiative signing and inked a contract through 2025.
Vite, 19, is an Ecuadorian youth international, featuring at the 2019 U-17 World Cup. He has three goals and six assists over 25 appearances in his senior club career thus far, including 10 matches in the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club competition.
“Pedro is a young player who at only 19 years of age has already shown tremendous upside in the early stages of his professional career,” sporting director and CEO Axel Schuster said in a club statement. “With his unique skills, especially his vision for the final pass, we believe that he will be a great addition to our roster. But he is a very young player, so we need to be patient with Pedro and help him to adapt to a new country and new league first.”
Vite helped lead Independiente del Valle to win the 2020 U-20 Copa Libertadores, defeating River Plate in the final.
“Pedro is a player who is very good on the ball and has great vision to find the right pass,” head coach Marc Dos Santos said. “He can play in midfield or on the wing, so he gives us more options in the team. He will need to continue to mature physically, but he has the tenacity required to succeed.”
The acquisition of Vite follows the club's signing of Ryan Gauld, a Scottish playmaker signed to a Designated Player deal last week.