Transfer Tracker

Official: Chicago Fire transfer Przemyslaw Frankowski to RC Lens

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Frankowski Chicago

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Chicago Fire FC have transferred midfielder Przemyslaw Frankowski to French side RC Lens, the club announced Thursday. He will join the club upon completion of a medical.

Sources tell MLSsoccer.com that the transfer fee is in the region of $3 million.

“On behalf of the entire club, I would like to thank Przemysław for his contributions to the Chicago Fire,” Sporting Director Georg Heitz said in a club statement. “This move demonstrates that young players can develop within our environment and contribute in a meaningful way before transitioning to a top-five league in the world. He has fully earned this opportunity and we wish him and his family all the best as they embark on this new chapter.”

Frankowski, 26, had 10 goals and 13 assists in 63 appearances with the Fire, including two goals and three assists in 13 matches this year. He spent his entire career in Poland prior to joining Chicago, first with Lechia Gdansk and then Jagiellonia.

The wide player, who can play as a winger or wingback on either flank, has 15 caps with Poland. He made three appearances at this summer's European Championship.

“I would like to thank the club and the fans for the amazing times that I had in a great Club and city,” said Frankowski. “Chicago will always be my second home. I made so many great memories in Chicago, including the birth of my son. All that’s left for me to do is to thank you all again and I wish the club all the best for the future.”

RC Lens finished seventh in Ligue 1 last season, just one point below Europa League qualification. They kick off their domestic campaign on Sunday against Rennes.

Transfer Tracker Chicago Fire FC Przemyslaw Frankowski

Advertising

Related Stories

USMNT defender Sam Vines transferred from Colorado Rapids to Royal Antwerp
LA Galaxy sign Serbian international forward Dejan Joveljic
MLS transfer deadline day: Latest updates as Secondary Transfer Window closes

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Official: Chicago Fire transfer Przemyslaw Frankowski to RC Lens
Transfer Tracker

Official: Chicago Fire transfer Przemyslaw Frankowski to RC Lens
With dream of playing for one Charlotte team on the horizon, Christian Fuchs eyes a second
The Call Up

With dream of playing for one Charlotte team on the horizon, Christian Fuchs eyes a second
James Sands: Gold Cup was a "big step forward" for my USMNT stock

James Sands: Gold Cup was a "big step forward" for my USMNT stock
Team of the Week presented by Audi: DC United, Sporting KC fly high in Week 17

Team of the Week presented by Audi: DC United, Sporting KC fly high in Week 17
Leagues Cup 101: Your guide to this year's MLS vs. Liga MX competition
Leagues Cup

Leagues Cup 101: Your guide to this year's MLS vs. Liga MX competition
USMNT defender Sam Vines transferred from Colorado Rapids to Royal Antwerp
Transfer Tracker

USMNT defender Sam Vines transferred from Colorado Rapids to Royal Antwerp
More News
Video
Video
Midweek Madness! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week | Week 17
1:53

Midweek Madness! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week | Week 17
Watch MLS in 15 from LAFC vs. SKC | August 4, 2021
15:02

Watch MLS in 15 from LAFC vs. SKC | August 4, 2021
Watch MLS in 15 from POR vs. SJ | August 4, 2021
15:21

Watch MLS in 15 from POR vs. SJ | August 4, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Sporting Kansas City | August 04, 2021
4:17

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Sporting Kansas City | August 04, 2021
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.