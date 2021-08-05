Official: Chicago Fire transfer Przemyslaw Frankowski to RC Lens

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
Chicago Fire FC have transferred midfielder Przemyslaw Frankowski to French side RC Lens, the club announced Thursday. He will join the club upon completion of a medical.
Sources tell MLSsoccer.com that the transfer fee is in the region of $3 million.
“On behalf of the entire club, I would like to thank Przemysław for his contributions to the Chicago Fire,” Sporting Director Georg Heitz said in a club statement. “This move demonstrates that young players can develop within our environment and contribute in a meaningful way before transitioning to a top-five league in the world. He has fully earned this opportunity and we wish him and his family all the best as they embark on this new chapter.”
Frankowski, 26, had 10 goals and 13 assists in 63 appearances with the Fire, including two goals and three assists in 13 matches this year. He spent his entire career in Poland prior to joining Chicago, first with Lechia Gdansk and then Jagiellonia.
The wide player, who can play as a winger or wingback on either flank, has 15 caps with Poland. He made three appearances at this summer's European Championship.
“I would like to thank the club and the fans for the amazing times that I had in a great Club and city,” said Frankowski. “Chicago will always be my second home. I made so many great memories in Chicago, including the birth of my son. All that’s left for me to do is to thank you all again and I wish the club all the best for the future.”
RC Lens finished seventh in Ligue 1 last season, just one point below Europa League qualification. They kick off their domestic campaign on Sunday against Rennes.