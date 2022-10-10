MLS Cup Playoffs tiers: Favorites, underdogs & dark horses

For those teams that didn't make the postseason, post-mortems have been trickling out over the past month, with another big batch coming later this week. But here and now, into the playoffs we go:

Instead, let's do our usual thing: In place of my typical Sunday night column, following Decision Day we take a look at where everybody stands heading into the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs (check out the bracket here ).

Since seven games were going on at the same time, and then seven more games were going on at the same time, and since I was on a live stream trying to keep y’all (and my cats) entertained, I will not pretend to give you a full blow-by-blow analysis and breakdown. There just wasn’t enough time to keep an eye on everything and digest what was happening.

They also quite simply have more attacking talent than previous Union playoff teams. None of Julian Carranza, Mikael Uhre or Daniel Gazdag are quite Best XI-caliber, but none of the three is far off. Cory Burke is one of the best super-subs in the league – a true game-changer with his hold-up ability and physicality, and Jack McGlynn’s development means they can vary their attacking tempo and principles coming out of midfield. For this version of the Union, it doesn’t always have to be full throttle.

They’ve got the best goalkeeper in the playoffs, the best center-back duo in the league, one of the best d-mids in the league, and some of the best fullbacks in the league. They also have a defined style and system of play, one that gives them clarity of purpose and vision when they take the field. It’s easy to empty the tank and go all-out if you know with certainty you are executing properly, and the guys next to you are going to be doing the same.

I think they’re pretty clear favorites in the East, and honestly, I think they’re the overall favorites as well. I know LAFC won the Supporters’ Shield, but is anybody really going to argue they’ve been as good as Philly over the past two months?

Will they be putting up 6-0s or 7-0s like they were in late summer, or a 4-0 like they did on Decision Day? Absolutely not. Those games came against the league’s weakest sides, which by definition aren’t around anymore. But they were 7W-2L-7D against playoff teams, which isn’t quite as good as LAFC’s overall mark, but is significantly better than anyone else in the postseason.

I think I come down on the second answer there, as I straight-up do not think this team’s as good as it was in July. Though if they play as they did on Decision Day…

If, however, you think that six-game summer stretch wasn’t a blip, but was in fact a case of some fatal flaws being exposed, then you might have other thoughts about them leading off this section. Maxime Crepeau, for example, hasn’t been great, and new DPs attackers Denis Bouanga and Cristian Tello have combined for 1g/0a in 600ish minutes (to be fair it was the Shield-clinching goal). Gareth Bale’s been more productive with two goals in his 350 minutes, but he has mostly underwhelmed. The new defense remains unsettled – I’m not sure what the starting CB pairing will be for the playoffs, and I don’t think Steve Cherundolo’s sure, either. And Carlos Vela limped off hurt on Decision Day (Cherundolo said it was precautionary).

LAFC, after all, check a ton of boxes: multiple match-winners in attack; a deep and flexible midfield composed mainly of players in their respective primes; a rugged backline capable of playing against the ball, but even better at initiating attacks with it. Almost every advanced metric I’ve seen suggests, just as the standings say, they were the best team in the league this year. And maybe the best thing about them is when they take the lead, they keep it: they’ve dropped just three points from winning positions all year long.

If you think it was a blip brought about by some dislocation in their chemistry after a summer filled with high-profile additions and a few subtractions, as well as the fact that five games in six were on the road*, then you’re probably pretty comfortable with them leading off this category.

How you feel about LAFC’s status as favorites depends largely upon how you feel about that one-win-in-six stretch they had in late summer, a month that ultimately didn’t cost them the Shield, but did cost them the single-season points record.

It’s a big “if,” though, and LAFC seem to have picked up a little postseason curse already. On top of that there’s the fact that, while the Black & Gold were dominant against playoff teams overall, they’re just 3W-5L-0D against the four teams directly behind them in the West standings. That’s not exactly overwhelming.

Won 3-1 at Miami Seed: 2nd in Eastern Conference

They’ve been so good that I almost put them in Tier 1. But they’re here instead because they’ve feasted upon the bottom half of the standings and had much more trouble with playoff teams than either LAFC or Philly – since May they have only two wins against playoff teams.

Irrespective of that, I think this team’s structure and approach makes them the type of side that could be even better in the postseason than they were during a very, very good regular season. For a group that is possession dominant (which is the best way to be a good defensive team), they simply do not turn the ball over in bad spots (which is the second-best way to be a good defensive team). And when they do turn it over, Wilfried Nancy’s always got two guys out there in central midfield (Victor Wanyama and either Sam Piette or Ismael Kone) who are really good at getting immediate pressure and putting the whole team in position to win it back (which is the third-best way to be a good defensive team).

They also play with three center backs, all of whom have been very good this year, and their wingbacks aren’t particularly aggressive, which means they don’t get exposed. In goal, James Pantemis has been pretty reliable since winning the job from Sebastian Breza. Teams that get numbers around the ball in the middle of the park and don’t beat themselves tend to do well in the playoffs (helloooo, Nashville and Seattle!).

A caveat here is health and sharpness from Djordje Mihailovic and Romell Quioto. Great Decision Day goal/assist aside, Djordje hasn’t been as effective in the second half of the season following the knock he picked up in spring. Quioto, meanwhile, picked up a knock of his own on international duty for Honduras last month and hasn’t played since.

Those guys both need to cook if Montréal’s going to make a deep run. Each of them is capable of being a match-winner at this stage of the season – each of them is capable of being, essentially, the postseason MVP.