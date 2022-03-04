MLS arrives in Charlotte, Carlos Vela show & more: Your must-watch Week 2 games

Another weekend, 14 more matches. The rhythm of the MLS season is returning. Let the soccer wash over you.

Onstad went to Spain and got the Mexican international aligned with the club’s vision, then inked him to a contract that could take the soon-to-be 32-year-old midfielder through the 2025 season. I wouldn’t have believed that sentence was real eight months ago, and you wouldn’t have either. One second, the Dynamo were a club without a recognizable star. The next, they’re where Hector Herrera chose to prepare for the World Cup with El Tri, should Tata Martino’s team qualify for Qatar 2022 as is expected.

It’s been a while since “ Houston Dynamo ” and “ambition” shared the same sentence, at least without “lack of” making an auspicious appearance. Thankfully, the old days are the old days. Majority owner Ted Segal and general manager Pat Onstad didn’t just talk a good game about a new era. They weren’t playing around about taking the Dynamo from mostly floundering to contending for cups.

What’s the over/under on Hector Herrera references during the Univision broadcast on Saturday afternoon? Whatever it is, I’ll smash the over.

Indeed. That work is still ongoing. Herrera alone won’t be enough to be a consistent cup contender in this MLS. Segal and Onstad are being patient, but their ambition is unmistakable. Herrera will arrive this summer, but a new era in Houston is already here .

“When we came in here, we realized there’s a lot of work to do, both on and off the pitch,” he told Glenn Davis at halftime of last Sunday’s scoreless draw.

For Dynamo fans accustomed to a history of spending well below the MLS elite, all this has to feel cathartic. The best part is that this is just the beginning. Segal only arrived last June, and from minute one he has been busy investing to make Houston’s potential as a soccer city reality, both on the field and off. To be fair, it’s a big job.

If the Fire can sign Jairo Torres , what can the Dynamo do with Herrera around to help recruit and legitimize the project? Who can Onstad, who also helped the Crew land Lucas Zelarayan , find to fill the two open U22 spots and DP spot that can be opened by buying down defender Teenage Hadebe ? Whatever was believable before this week, triple it.

The Dynamo are no longer just a middle-to-bottom-of-the-pack team with a new owner, young and passionate first-year head coach (Paulo Nagamura) and club-record signing (24-year-old Paraguayan striker Sebastian Ferreira ). They’re a player now, in the league and in the region. They’re a realistic landing spot for established and up-and-coming Liga MX and South American talent. They could go to Europe and land another big name. One signature can change perceptions, outside the club as well as inside it.

“It’s the biggest signing in our club history, and I don’t think anyone is close." What's ahead for @HoustonDynamo when Hector Herrera joins the squad this summer? https://t.co/OFZ86T6cZ1 pic.twitter.com/w2gOBNllFM

Alright, back to the soccer…

I can’t blame those of you who have no lingering memories from last Sunday’s scoreless draw between the Dynamo and Real Salt Lake. You might not even know it happened. Regardless, I don’t recommend even watching the highlights. Each side put up 0.4 xG, and that might have been kind.

It’s early days for the Dynamo. Yes, they have ambition, but they’ve still got to be patient. Both with Paulo Nagamura, who is in the process of changing the culture and style of play to better fit his vision, and with Ferreira, who won two Golden Boots in Paraguay but didn't have a single shot over 90 minutes in his debut.

Going to Kansas City is not easy, just ask Nagamura. Going to Kansas City after Peter Vermes’ team got beat 3-1 on opening day vs. Atlanta United, even harder. If Coco Carrasquilla returns to the lineup and wingers Fafa Picault and Corey Baird can get behind the Sporting fullbacks, there could be some openings to exploit. Every minute is a chance to prepare for Herrera’s arrival in the summer.

As for Kansas City, it’s Felipe Hernandez time. Uri Rosell got hurt in Week 1, and Jose Mauri got put on the first flight out of town. Vermes doesn’t play around if he doesn’t think a player is committed. It reminds me a little bit of Stephane Auvray back in 2011. Once the relationship sours, there’s no coming back from that.