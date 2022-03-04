Xherdan Shaqiri: Can Swiss star "bring the glory" back to Chicago Fire FC?

He’s effectively become the face of his new club on arrival – literally, in the case of the welcome billboard splashed with his likeness that the Fire arranged along I-90 downtown – and he’s surely a big factor in the big crowd expected for the Windy City side’s 2022 home opener vs. Orlando City SC on Saturday (6 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, on DAZN in Canada).

In many senses, Xherdan Shaqiri is an old-school Designated Player: a highly accomplished European star brought to Chicago Fire FC to bear substantial responsibilities both on and off the field, to not only hit the net and win games, but also fill seats at Soldier Field.

“Bring the glory back”

That’s just fine with the Albanian-Swiss attacker, whose $7.5 million price tag smashed the club’s record transfer fee. He’s had his eye on MLS for a while, understands what is expected and is aware of the Fire’s chronic underachievement going back quite some time. And he’s ready to bear all that it entails.

“Some players came [to MLS] very late in age,” Shaqiri, 30, told MLSsoccer.com in a recent 1-on-1 conversation. “Me, I’m in a good age and in my prime. So I’m really looking forward to play here, and to give my experience to this club, to these players, and try to be successful. As we know, the club didn’t perform very well in the last few seasons. So my goal is to bring the glory back and to go forward with this club and yeah, to go a new way.”

There’s a back-to-the-future quality about his recruitment, a nod to the Eastern European elements of the city’s blue-collar character and the Fire teams that reflected it in their glory days, starring the likes of Peter Nowak and Lubos Kubik. Their trophy case is spotlighted by an MLS Cup-U.S. Open Cup double in 1998, their expansion year, plus a Supporters’ Shield in 2003.

Shaqiri was just a toddler when the bloody civil war in the former Yugoslavia drove his family from their home in Kosovo, forcing his parents to rebuild their lives in a new land, not unlike the experiences of many in Chicago’s immigrant communities.