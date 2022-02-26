Y volvió! LAFC star Carlos Vela scores stunning hat trick vs. Colorado Rapids

Carlos Vela began the 2022 MLS regular season in the form LAFC fans have come to expect, scoring a hat trick Saturday against the Colorado Rapids at Banc of California Stadium – the same day supporters offered a moving tribute to legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez.

The 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP grabbed a first-half brace from the penalty-kick spot and via a breakaway. Then he provided a trademark second-half tally, curling to the far post for a 3-0 lead. All goals were scored across a 21-minute span, and before the 50th minute.