Y volvió! LAFC star Carlos Vela scores stunning hat trick vs. Colorado Rapids

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Carlos Vela began the 2022 MLS regular season in the form LAFC fans have come to expect, scoring a hat trick Saturday against the Colorado Rapids at Banc of California Stadium – the same day supporters offered a moving tribute to legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez.

The 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP grabbed a first-half brace from the penalty-kick spot and via a breakaway. Then he provided a trademark second-half tally, curling to the far post for a 3-0 lead. All goals were scored across a 21-minute span, and before the 50th minute.

It was Vela's first hat trick for the Black & Gold since an Oct. 6, 2019 match, also against the Rapids. The Designated Player star now has three career hat tricks for LAFC.

LAFC's captain was plagued by injuries the last two years, only appearing in a combined 27 matches.

But the 32-year-old Mexican roared to his peak form in Week 1, giving new head coach Steve Cherundolo a leading performance as they start the journey toward an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return.

Vela's out of contract come the summer, though for the time being is helping lead a new era at LAFC that counts goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau and midfielder Kellyn Acosta as key intra-league acquisitions.

Related Stories

A tribute to a Mexican legend! LAFC tifo of Vicente Fernandez explained
Los Angeles Football Club Carlos Vela

Related Stories

A tribute to a Mexican legend! LAFC tifo of Vicente Fernandez explained
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 1
Biggest storylines to watch in MLS Week 1
More News
More News
Recap: Columbus Crew 4, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0

Recap: Columbus Crew 4, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0
Y volvió! LAFC star Carlos Vela scores stunning hat trick vs. Colorado Rapids

Y volvió! LAFC star Carlos Vela scores stunning hat trick vs. Colorado Rapids
A tribute to a Mexican legend! LAFC tifo of Vicente Fernandez explained

A tribute to a Mexican legend! LAFC tifo of Vicente Fernandez explained
Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, Minnesota United FC 1

Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, Minnesota United FC 1
Liftoff! Minnesota United's Robin Lod scores first goal of 2022 MLS season

Liftoff! Minnesota United's Robin Lod scores first goal of 2022 MLS season
CF Montréal sign Mathieu Choinière to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign Mathieu Choinière to contract extension
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Columbus Crew vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | February 26, 2022
4:17

HIGHLIGHTS: Columbus Crew vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | February 26, 2022
GOAL: Lucas Zelarayán, Columbus Crew - 87th minute
0:46

GOAL: Lucas Zelarayán, Columbus Crew - 87th minute
GOAL: Luis Díaz, Columbus Crew - 84th minute
0:45

GOAL: Luis Díaz, Columbus Crew - 84th minute
GOAL: Carlos Vela, LAFC - 50th minute
0:54

GOAL: Carlos Vela, LAFC - 50th minute
More Video