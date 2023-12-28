DP transfers inbound? 10 MLS clubs we're tracking this winter

Designated Player spots, with just three available per club, are a precious commodity in MLS.

These signings come in all different shapes and sizes, almost always garnering the biggest headlines, the most scrutiny and the most anticipation. That's both because of the price tag (transfer fee/salary) they command and the expectations their roster tag carries.

Now, with the 2024 offseason in full swing, we've highlighted 10 clubs that may be busy on the DP front. Who has the flexibility to add a game-changer and club centerpiece (or two) this winter?