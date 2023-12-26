Transfer watch: 10 players who could leave MLS this winter

As the 2024 MLS season inches closer, some high-profile moves have already crossed the finish line. Sweden international midfielder Emil Forsberg has joined New York Red Bulls , while iconic Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez has signed with Inter Miami CF .

But becoming a bigger and more established piece of the global transfer market means headlines go in the other direction, too. More scouts than ever before are shopping around MLS and each export's success story only further validates how impactful, meaningful additions are here to be found.

So, with the January transfer window soon getting underway, here are 10 players who could head overseas this winter. This list, with two quick-hit sections at the bottom, is hopefully close to comprehensive – though bear in mind deals are fluid and the unexpected is inevitable.

Combine all those comments and it seems like a matter of when, not if, the Argentine World Cup winner heads overseas. The big questions are 1) if the right offer/situation arises and 2) if he’ll surpass the MLS outbound transfer record Atlanta set in January 2019 when Miguel Almirón joined Newcastle United (reported $27 million).

Then there’s Almada himself, who said during an ESPN interview that he wants to go to Europe. He highlighted the Premier League and LaLiga as two desired destinations, plus wanting to experience the UEFA Champions League.

Garth Lagerwey, the club’s president/CEO, reinforced that message during an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this month, dubbing it a combination of “what does he want to do and what’s the value we’re getting.”

During an end-of-season press conference, Atlanta United VP/technical director Carlos Bocanegra described a collaborative process re: Thiago Almada ’s potential outbound transfer. They’re planning for the Argentine World Cup winner to return in 2024, but also stressed “we want to work together.”

As Barreal potentially exits, let’s not forget he initially joined Cincy as a winger from Argentine side Vélez Sarsfield in September 2020. Fast forward and he’s a left wingback who’s been linked to RC Lens (Ligue 1) and Ajax (Eredivisie) over the past couple of transfer windows.

That’s not just a club executive hyping his guy, either. Barreal was a 2023 MLS All-Star and a crucial part of Cincy ’s Supporters’ Shield-winning group, finishing with 5g/9a in 34 games. His 67 key passes were seventh in MLS and his 9.22 expected assists (xA) was the fifth-highest league-wide.

It seems increasingly likely that Barreal will soon head to Europe, an eventuality GM Chris Albright previously acknowledged to MLSsoccer.com : “Whether it’s the Argentina national team or a team in the Premier League or Germany, the sky’s the limit for what league he wants to play in.”

Speaking right after LAFC's MLS Cup defeat to the Columbus Crew, Bouanga raised some eyebrows when saying “it's a possibility I have to return to Europe.” Adding another layer to the situation, French outlet L'Équipe has reported Ligue 1 side OGC Nice are keen on adding Bouanga this winter as they push to secure a UEFA Champions League spot.

So, what to make of all this? Bouanga would cost a pretty penny, as co-president/general manager John Thorrington said earlier this month: “We never know what may happen, but it's going to be a hugely, hugely expensive transfer fee if he's not here next year.” Bouanga also remains under contract and past comments make clear he’s happy at LAFC.

We also know Bouanga was essential to Steve Cherundolo’s group in 2023. The Gabon international won the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi (20g/7a) and his 38 all-competition goals tied the MLS calendar-year record. There’s arguably no more lethal counter-attacking player in league history. He’s their superstar.