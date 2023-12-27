Real Salt Lake, captain Damir Kreilach part ways after six seasons

Damir Kreilach 's memorable stint with Real Salt Lake is officially over, both the club and player announced Wednesday.

"Damir is the consummate professional, a true gentleman and an unequivocal leader who holds himself and his teammates to the highest of standards."

"Unfortunately we are faced with saying a very difficult goodbye to Damir Kreilach, a beloved figure in our club's history who provided nearly unparalleled impact, leadership and service to Real Salt Lake," sporting director Kurt Schmid said in a statement. "It's impossible to put into words what Damir has meant to our club during the last six years.

An RSL mainstay since his 2018 arrival from German side Union Berlin, the Croatian midfielder scored 47 goals and 24 assists in 151 regular-season games over the past six seasons. His contract option was declined at the end of the 2023 campaign.

Kreilach had a career year in 2021, posting 16g/9a and earning an MLS All-Star selection while forming a fearsome attacking partnership with current Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Albert Rusnák.

He was named club captain the following year, but a back injury kept him sidelined through most of that season and limited his impact to 4g/1a over 27 games (15 starts) in 2023 – his last with Salt Lake.

"After so much thinking, it was the most difficult decision I’ve ever made. A heartbreaking choice to say goodbye to an amazing club, a wonderful team and a great fan base," Kreilach said in a letter to RSL nation.

"Sometimes there are moments when it is too difficult for you to express your feelings how you want to and write this letter. After six incredible years, I‘m leaving RSL where I had an amazing time and got to experience so many unforgettable moments and emotions."