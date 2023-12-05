Reports: Seattle Sounders pursue Lanús attacker Pedro de La Vega

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Reports
Seattle Sounders FC are looking to add Lanús attacker Pedro de la Vega as a Designated Player this winter, according to numerous reports.
The 22-year-old Argentine youth international would reportedly fill the DP slot vacated by legendary No. 10 Nicolás Lodeiro, who’s out of contract and set to leave Seattle this winter.
Primarily a winger, de la Vega has 17 goals and 13 assists in 126 appearances across all competitions for Lanús. He played at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup for Argentina, as well as the 2020 Summer Olympics.
In Seattle, de la Vega would join an attack that includes Jordan Morris, Raúl Ruidíaz, Léo Chú and Cristian Roldan as centerpieces. The club also picked up the 2024 contract option for midfielder Albert Rusnák, who’s often deployed as a No. 10.
If de la Vega joins, he’d elevate Seattle’s attack after their 41 goals were bottom third in the Western Conference. They earned a No. 2 seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, before falling 1-0 to LAFC in the Conference Semifinals.
