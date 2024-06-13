DP shopping: Which teams could make a splash this summer?

Philadelphia carry an asterisk, as Julián Carranza is reportedly a transfer target for Eredivisie side Feyenoord. If that deal indeed pans out, they'll need a new striker – the Argentine has 34g/15a in 74 regular-season matches for Philly.

The extra context: Carranza is out of contract this winter, and the Dutch side (led by former LA Galaxy executive Dennis te Kloese) are reportedly angling to get him for the start of their 2024-25 season instead of waiting. It also would make sense for Philly to get some compensation for Carranza rather than losing him for free.