Concacaf Champions Cup finalists: Vancouver Whitecaps join elite MLS group

Of the seven previous finalists, Seattle became the first MLS club to capture the CCC title. They won the 2022 final 5-2 on aggregate over Mexican side Pumas UNAM.

Now, Vancouver will look to add a second CCC trophy to the MLS cabinet. They'll face either LIGA MX's Cruz Azul or Tigres UANL in the June 1 final, with the time and location to be determined.

The CCC winner earns prize money and a spot in both the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 Intercontinental Cup.

Vancouver's epic run

Round One: 3-2 aggregate vs. Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica)

Round of 16: 3-3 aggregate vs. CF Monterrey (Mexico)

Quarterfinals: 3-3 aggregate vs. Pumas UNAM (Mexico)

3-3 aggregate vs. Pumas UNAM (Mexico) Semifinals: 5-1 aggregate vs. Inter Miami CF