Concacaf Champions Cup finalists: Vancouver Whitecaps join elite MLS group

With their 5-1 aggregate victory over Inter Miami CF in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals, Vancouver Whitecaps FC have become the eighth MLS team to reach the final in the modern-day version of the continental tournament.
MLS finalists in Concacaf Champions Cup
- 2011: Real Salt Lake
- 2015: Montréal Impact
- 2018: Toronto FC
- 2020: LAFC
- 2022: Seattle Sounders FC
- 2023: LAFC
- 2024: Columbus Crew
- 2025: Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Of the seven previous finalists, Seattle became the first MLS club to capture the CCC title. They won the 2022 final 5-2 on aggregate over Mexican side Pumas UNAM.
Now, Vancouver will look to add a second CCC trophy to the MLS cabinet. They'll face either LIGA MX's Cruz Azul or Tigres UANL in the June 1 final, with the time and location to be determined.
The CCC winner earns prize money and a spot in both the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 Intercontinental Cup.
Vancouver's epic run
- Round One: 3-2 aggregate vs. Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica)
- Round of 16: 3-3 aggregate vs. CF Monterrey (Mexico)
- Quarterfinals: 3-3 aggregate vs. Pumas UNAM (Mexico)
- Semifinals: 5-1 aggregate vs. Inter Miami CF
The Whitecaps, who are in their first season under head coach Jesper Sørensen, lead the MLS Supporters' Shield standings and have made the club's first-ever CCC final.