Minnesota United transfer Emanuel Reynoso to Club Tijuana

Minnesota United FC have transferred attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso to Liga MX’s Club Tijuana, the club announced Thursday.

The Argentine No. 10 had several prolonged, unexcused absences from Minnesota over the past two seasons. Reynoso played in just one match this year and, in 2023, didn’t make his season debut until June.

Yet the Designated Player consistently produced when available, amassing 22 goals and 33 assists in 90 matches. He was named an MLS All-Star in 2022.

Reynoso, 28, joined Minnesota in the summer of 2020 from famed Argentina side Boca Juniors for a reported $5 million.

"We would like to thank Emanuel Reynoso for his time and contributions on the field with Minnesota United. The club wishes him the best in the future," chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad said in a release.

Without Reynoso, first-year head coach Eric Ramsay has often played Robin Lod in the No. 10 role. The Loons haven’t skipped a beat, sitting fourth in the Western Conference with 25 points (7W-3L-4D).

The move opens a DP spot for Minnesota as they enter the summer transfer window (July 18 to Aug. 14). Finland internationals Teemu Pukki and Lod are their remaining DPs.