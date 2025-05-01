CF Montréal overcome Toronto FC in Canadian Championship

CF Montréal advanced past Toronto FC in the Preliminary Round of the 2025 Canadian Championship on Wednesday evening, winning 3-2 in penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw at BMO Field.

Toronto thought a home victory was in hand when Theo Corbeanu (30') opened the scoring and Tyrese Spicer (74') gave them a late lead. But Montréal twice equalized in the second half, first through Joel Waterman (70') before Giacomo Vrioni (89') forced extra time with an incredible side volley.

From the spot, Dominic Iankov scored the winning PK and goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois denied Ola Brynhildsen to seal this edition of the Canadian Classique rivalry.

With the result, Montréal join reigning champions Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the CanChamp quarterfinal round. They'll play respective home-and-away series in May and July, building towards the Oct. 1 tournament final.

Goals