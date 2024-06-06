Tim Bezbatchenko departs Columbus Crew, Issa Tall elevated to GM

Defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew have elevated Issa Tall to general manager as previous president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko departs to become president of Black Knight Football – an organization that helps support the English Premier League’s AFC Bournemouth, Scottish Premiership’s Hibernian FC and French Ligue 1’s FC Lorient.

"I would like to thank the Haslam, Johnson and Edwards families for their commitment to the Crew, to the fans and to playing championship soccer. They inspired me to return home in 2019, and I had the privilege of working at this historic club for so many incredible moments, including the 2020 and 2023 MLS Cups and the opening of two world-class facilities. While I am excited about pursuing this next endeavor with Black Knight Football, I will always be thankful for the time and memories together with the Crew community. Glory to Columbus!"

"The past five-plus years with the Crew have been nothing short of remarkable. It was truly special to help launch a new era for the club with an exciting brand of soccer and the ambition to win trophies for our city and supporters who have long stood by this team. Along the way, I have been fortunate to work alongside so many great leaders, coaches, technical and support staff and players across the Crew and HSG," said Bezbatchenko.

During Bezbatchenko's time in Columbus, the Crew won two MLS Cups (2020 & 2023), lifted the 2021 Campeones Cup and reached the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final.

Bezbatchenko returned to his native Ohio in 2019, becoming the Crew’s chief soccer officer after spending 2013-18 in leadership roles with Toronto FC . Beforehand, the Ohio native worked at Major League Soccer headquarters.

The man who helped usher in a new era of Black & Gold success 💫 Thank you, Tim Bezbatchenko, for all your contributions to our Club and our city. Forever a Black & Gold Champion ⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Fjcz8TXYPI

Tall takes over

Tall joined the Crew as assistant general manager of player personnel & strategy in 2019 and has significantly impacted club-wide personnel decisions and long-term planning during the past six campaigns. In his previous position, Tall oversaw the team’s scouting, player personnel and analytics processes.

Tall has played an integral role in Columbus’ hiring of head coach Wilfried Nancy in December 2022, as well as the club’s acquisition of international talent like Cucho Hernández and Diego Rossi. All the while, the Crew have emphasized elevated player performance throughout the first team, MLS NEXT Pro and academy.

The France native gained critical experience at FIFA’s headquarters in Zurich (2016-19) while working in the federation’s team services and competition department – the group responsible for organizing the World Cup and other FIFA competitions. He's also served in Toronto FC's player personnel and scouting department (2014-15) and MLS Headquarters’ player competition department (2013).

"It’s an honor to become the general manager of the Columbus Crew, especially knowing firsthand the great people, history and fans of our club. I’m incredibly grateful to the Haslam, Johnson and Edwards families for this new role, as well as their and Tim Bezbatchenko’s significant contributions to the club’s and my growth since joining Columbus," said Tall.