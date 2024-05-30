Austin FC acquire Osman Bukari from Red Star Belgrade

"Osman is a fast and technical winger with a proven ability to get goals and assists competing at some of the highest levels of club football," sporting director Rodolfo Borrell said in a release. "We’re confident he will make an immediate impact for us on the pitch when he arrives and we’re delighted to have him sign for Austin FC."

Bukari will be eligible for selection once the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 18.

Bukari, 25, is under contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028. He occupies a Designated Player roster spot, arriving for reportedly around $7 million.

Across his club career, Bukari has 47 goals and 55 assists in 205 matches spanning Red Star Belgrade, Nantes (France), Gent (Belgium) and AS Trenčín (Slovakia). He's played in six UEFA Champions League games, scoring against English powerhouse Manchester City this past season.

Internationally, Bukari has three goals in 17 matches for Ghana. He scored at the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Portugal and played at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations alongside LA Galaxy winger Joseph Paintsil.

"I am very motivated and excited to join Austin FC," said Bukari. "I want to do everything I can to help this team, this city, and this fanbase to achieve their goals."

At Austin, Bukari helps replace bought-out DP winger Emiliano Rigoni. He joins Sebastián Driussi, Jáder Obrian and Diego Rubio as key pieces in the attack.

Now in their fourth season, all under head coach Josh Wolff, Austin are chasing a return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. The 2022 Western Conference finalists are currently fifth in the table with 23 points (6W-5L-5D).