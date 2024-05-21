Transfer Tracker

Austin FC exercise contract buyout on Emiliano Rigoni

Emiliano Rigoni - Austin FC - 1
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Buyout

Austin FC have waived and exercised a contract buyout on winger Emiliano Rigoni, the club announced Tuesday.

The move opens a Designated Player tag, senior roster spot and international slot. Further, Rigoni's salary will no longer count against the club's 2024 budget.

Rigoni initially joined Austin in July 2022 from Brazilian top-flight side Sao Paulo FC. He tallied six goals and six assists in 51 matches (31 starts).

As the 31-year-old Argentine departs, Sebastián Driussi and Alex Ring are Austin's remaining DPs. Ring can be bought down, increasing roster flexibility when the summer transfer window spans from July 18 to Aug. 14.

Austin are chasing a return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Approaching the halfway mark of the 2024 season, they're third in the Western Conference with 22 points (6W-4L-4D).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Austin FC Emiliano Rigoni

FC Cincinnati sign homegrown forward Stefan Chirila
Charlotte FC transfer Enzo Copetti to Rosario Central 
Olivier Giroud signs for LAFC, reunites with Hugo Lloris
