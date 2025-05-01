HISTORIC! Vancouver Whitecaps reach Champions Cup final over Inter Miami

The Whitecaps now await the single-match CCC final on June 1, meeting the winner of Thursday's semifinal decider between Mexican sides Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL. The three-time defending Canadian Championship winners can potentially host at BC Place.

Vancouver entered with a 2-0 aggregate lead after last week's Leg 1 triumph, and Miami's hopes of an epic comeback at Chase Stadium were buoyed by Jordi Alba finishing a ninth-minute chance.

But the Whitecaps found another gear in the second half, stunning Miami with quick-fire goals from Brian White (51') and Pedro Vite (53') before Sebastian Berhalter capped his man-of-the-match performance with a 71st-minute tally.

To underscore the Whitecaps' dominance, head referee Hector Martinez whistled for full-time after 90 minutes and there was no second-half stoppage time – sending Vancouver to their first-ever CCC final.

