HISTORIC! Vancouver Whitecaps reach Champions Cup final over Inter Miami

Vancouver Whitecaps FC soared into the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final on Wednesday evening, earning a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Inter Miami CF in Leg 2 of their semifinal series to advance 5-1 on aggregate.
The Whitecaps now await the single-match CCC final on June 1, meeting the winner of Thursday's semifinal decider between Mexican sides Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL. The three-time defending Canadian Championship winners can potentially host at BC Place.
Vancouver entered with a 2-0 aggregate lead after last week's Leg 1 triumph, and Miami's hopes of an epic comeback at Chase Stadium were buoyed by Jordi Alba finishing a ninth-minute chance.
But the Whitecaps found another gear in the second half, stunning Miami with quick-fire goals from Brian White (51') and Pedro Vite (53') before Sebastian Berhalter capped his man-of-the-match performance with a 71st-minute tally.
To underscore the Whitecaps' dominance, head referee Hector Martinez whistled for full-time after 90 minutes and there was no second-half stoppage time – sending Vancouver to their first-ever CCC final.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Whitecaps have gone from defying preseason expectations to potentially being the best team in Concacaf. It's an epic run from head coach Jesper Sørensen's squad, which leads the MLS Supporters' Shield standings and is one victory away from qualifying for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup – and becoming MLS's second modern-day CCC champion. After series wins over CF Monterrey (Round of 16) and Pumas UNAM (quarterfinals), who's to say Vancouver won't beat a third LIGA MX team when the stakes are highest? For Miami and Lionel Messi, their next trophy opportunity arrives this summer with the FIFA Club World Cup.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Brian White's deft finish zapped Inter Miami's momentum and started Vancouver's comeback. The USMNT striker has 12 goals in 16 appearances (all competitions) this season.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Sebastian Berhalter capped the scoring after providing two assists, giving him 2g/2a throughout the series. There's arguably no better box-to-box midfielder in MLS right now, though he'll unfortunately miss the CCC final due to yellow card accumulation.
Next Up
- MIA: Saturday, May 3 vs. New York Red Bulls | 7:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS Regular Season
- VAN: Saturday, May 3 vs. Real Salt Lake | 9:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS Regular Season