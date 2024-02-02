Charlotte, Orlando & more: 5 burning transfer questions around MLS

Assessing the landscape, here are five clubs that face burning/pressing questions. For emphasis, we're holding ourselves to five… it's been a long week 😅!

Now, the good news is the league's Primary Transfer Window remains open until April 23 – there's still plenty of time to get deals done. But there's also urgency, as Matchday 1 is roughly three weeks away and preseason foundations are being laid.

What we're saying: Charlotte have hit the reset button on the top end of the roster and they need to get these next moves right.

With all these moving pieces, Charlotte fans are understandably looking for answers. But we know ownership is willing to spend – Charlotte reportedly offered $10+ million for rising Danish midfielder Albert Grønbæk before he re-upped at Bodø/Glimt – and there are two-and-a-half months left in the transfer window.

Neither move is announced, but they're expected to transfer striker Vinicius Mello to Serbian top-flight side FK Čukarički and promote midfielder Nikola Petković from their MLS NEXT Pro team Crown Legacy FC. That would leave Petković and winger Kerwin Vargas with U22 tags, plus the ability to sign a third U22 player – maybe a left-footed center back or right winger, as the club's publicly stated they're targeting.

This all leaves Argentine striker Enzo Copetti as Charlotte's remaining DP. Can he find a sophomore bump in Smith's system after being limited to 6g/2a in 26 games last year? If Copetti gets some DP-quality help, that answer is likely "yes."

Swiderski was Charlotte's best player over the last two seasons, yet made no secret of his desire to return to Europe. Józwiak, meanwhile, never panned out.

As Europe's Deadline Day passed Thursday, Charlotte FC emerged with just one Designated Player for Year 1 under head coach Dean Smith. The key details for those who weren't glued to the updates:

Whoever comes in the door, they'd join senior DPs Facundo Torres and Martín Ojeda as figureheads in the attack, as well as free-agent addition Nicolás Lodeiro and winger Iván Angulo . Orlando, who finished second in MLS last season, have a strong core. Let's see how the club supplements it to maximize their potential in 2024.

They need more, though, right? Given their roster construction, a Young DP striker or a "restricted" DP are two likely outcomes. There are also reports linking them to Colombian international and Atalanta (Serie A) forward Luis Muriel, who's out of contract this summer.

But in the immediacy, Orlando need to find a No. 9 replacement. Last summer, remember McGuire's ascension meant the club was comfortable with transferring DP striker Ercan Kara to Turkish Süper Lig club Samsunspor. That leaves youngsters Ramiro Enrique and Jack Lynn as strikers in the depth chart. Enrique was solid last year, producing 4g/2a in 30 matches, while Lynn won the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot award.

As for the situation McGuire's entering, Blackburn are 18th in the Championship and eight points clear of the relegation zone. They've leaned heavily on Sammie Szmodics to provide goals, so there should be opportunities to prove he belongs. And if things don't pan out, McGuire could always return to Orlando this summer.

It's the latest chapter in a sensational story for McGuire, who 12 months ago was in preseason camp with Orlando City SC after being selected No. 6 overall (first round) in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft out of Creighton University. Flash forward and McGuire was an MLS Young Player of the Year finalist, contributed 15g/3a in 37 matches across all competitions and made his US men's national team debut. Not too shabby for a 22-year-old rookie.

After a wild 24-hour transfer saga, Duncan McGuire got his move to Europe (and pay raise) after all. Specifically, a six-month loan with a purchase option to Blackburn Rovers in England's second division.

Barreal remains, but for how long?

In terms of major outgoings, the first FC Cincinnati-related shoe dropped on Jan. 10 when Brandon Vazquez was transferred to CF Monterrey for reportedly a $7.5 million fee with $1 million in add-ons and a sell-on clause. The USMNT striker is already producing for the Liga MX powerhouse side, too.

The second major shoe? That will seemingly have to wait.

We're referring to left wingback Álvaro Barreal, who was linked to a host of European top-flight teams before Thursday's European deadline passed. A deal never materialized and the Argentine standout seems set to report to preseason camp (he was out sorting an immigration issue) and start the year with the defending Supporters' Shield champions.

The windows in Argentina, Brazil and Turkey – to highlight a few – remain open a while longer, so something could materialize. But my money is on a summertime move to Europe and all indications are Barreal and the club are aligned, trying to find a move that suits all parties when the time is right.

Speaking of wingbacks, right-sided standout Santiago Arias has officially signed with Brazilian side Bahia. The Colombian international was really solid in 2023, and while Cincinnati have Bret Halsey and Alvas Powell in the squad, the position could use strengthening (and an upgrade) for a long, ambitious year ahead.

There's also Cincinnati's continued pursuit of Viktoria Plzeň midfielder Pavel Bucha, a former Czech youth international. Our understanding is the deal remains on track and it's just a matter of finalizing details. Related: Bucha's expected arrival adds further fuel to the fire that Junior Moreno will depart the club.

Then there's striker, where Cincinnati have already added free agent Corey Baird to pair alongside Aaron Boupendza. Yet is the MLS veteran a 1:1 replacement for Vazquez? I lean slightly towards "no," even though Baird seems like a fantastic fit for head coach Pat Noonan's system. If the salary-cap space works out, maybe there's another move in the works.