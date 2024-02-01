Charlotte FC loan Karol Swiderski to Hellas Verona

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan
Charlotte FC have loaned star forward Karol Swiderski to Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona, the club announced Thursday. The deal is through June 30 and has a purchase option.
This move opens a Designated Player spot as Charlotte begin life under head coach Dean Smith, while fellow Polish international forward Kamil Józwiak will reportedly be transferred to Granada (LaLiga) – opening a second DP spot. The club's other DP is striker Enzo Copetti.
"This opportunity is in Charlotte FC's best interest as we reconfigure our roster under a new head coach," general manager Zoran Krneta said in a release. "Karol has always given his best on the pitch for us, and he was clear with his intention to pursue this opportunity. In this situation, the club was not going to stand in his way.
"We now have key roster-building mechanisms available to us that we can use to bolster our squad throughout the remainder of this window and during the summer transfer window."
Swiderski has been Charlotte's most impactful player since they debuted as a 2022 MLS expansion team, producing a club-record 22g/10a in 61 league matches. He's also a regular for Poland, totaling 10 goals in 28 caps – including time at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
But the 27-year-old has publicly voiced a desire to return to Europe in recent transfer windows, having joined Charlotte from Greek top-flight side PAOK for a reported $5 million fee.
Hellas Verona are currently 16th in Italy's top flight, only out of the relegation places due to tiebreakers. For 2024, Charlotte's new campaign starts on Feb. 24 vs. New York City FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
