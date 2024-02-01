Charlotte FC loan Karol Swiderski to Hellas Verona

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Charlotte FC have loaned star forward Karol Swiderski to Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona, the club announced Thursday. The deal is through June 30 and has a purchase option.

This move opens a Designated Player spot as Charlotte begin life under head coach Dean Smith, while fellow Polish international forward Kamil Józwiak will reportedly be transferred to Granada (LaLiga) – opening a second DP spot. The club's other DP is striker Enzo Copetti.

"This opportunity is in Charlotte FC's best interest as we reconfigure our roster under a new head coach," general manager Zoran Krneta said in a release. "Karol has always given his best on the pitch for us, and he was clear with his intention to pursue this opportunity. In this situation, the club was not going to stand in his way.