LAFC sign defender Omar Campos from Santos Laguna

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
LAFC have acquired left back Omar Campos from Liga MX side Santos Laguna, the club announced Tuesday.
The 21-year-old Mexican international defender is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot.
"Omar is an incredibly talented left back with incredible potential and vast experience in Liga MX despite his young age," LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release.
"Omar is a fantastic addition to our strong group of defenders, and we are confident this move to LAFC will be a positive one for Omar and our club in our pursuit of more trophies. I would also like to thank Santos and the Orlegi group for their cooperation throughout the process."
While at Santos Laguna, Campos tallied 3g/8a in 114 matches across all competitions. He's played once for El Tri, debuting last December in a friendly vs. Colombia.
Campos helps fill the hole created by left back Diego Palacios exiting for Brazilian top-flight side Corinthians this winter on a free transfer.
Heading into 2024, the Black & Gold are chasing a third straight MLS Cup appearance (won in 2022). Their new campaign begins on Feb. 24 vs. Seattle Sounders FC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FOX).
