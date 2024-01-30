Transfer Tracker

LAFC sign defender Omar Campos from Santos Laguna

Omar Campos - LAFC
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

LAFC have acquired left back Omar Campos from Liga MX side Santos Laguna, the club announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Mexican international defender is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot.

"Omar is an incredibly talented left back with incredible potential and vast experience in Liga MX despite his young age," LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release.

"Omar is a fantastic addition to our strong group of defenders, and we are confident this move to LAFC will be a positive one for Omar and our club in our pursuit of more trophies. I would also like to thank Santos and the Orlegi group for their cooperation throughout the process."

While at Santos Laguna, Campos tallied 3g/8a in 114 matches across all competitions. He's played once for El Tri, debuting last December in a friendly vs. Colombia.

Campos helps fill the hole created by left back Diego Palacios exiting for Brazilian top-flight side Corinthians this winter on a free transfer.

Heading into 2024, the Black & Gold are chasing a third straight MLS Cup appearance (won in 2022). Their new campaign begins on Feb. 24 vs. Seattle Sounders FC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FOX).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Los Angeles Football Club Omar Campos

Related Stories

Chicago Fire acquire Chase Gasper from Houston Dynamo
Charlotte FC sign goalkeeper David Bingham
LA Galaxy sign Gabriel Pec from Vasco da Gama
More News
More News
LAFC sign defender Omar Campos from Santos Laguna
Transfer Tracker

LAFC sign defender Omar Campos from Santos Laguna
MLS preseason 2024: Nashville top Sporting KC, DC United win big

MLS preseason 2024: Nashville top Sporting KC, DC United win big
Chicago Fire acquire Chase Gasper from Houston Dynamo
Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire acquire Chase Gasper from Houston Dynamo
Charlotte FC sign goalkeeper David Bingham
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign goalkeeper David Bingham
LA Galaxy sign Gabriel Pec from Vasco da Gama
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign Gabriel Pec from Vasco da Gama
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Al Hilal vs. Inter Miami CF | January 29, 2024
7:10

HIGHLIGHTS: Al Hilal vs. Inter Miami CF | January 29, 2024
Goal: Malcom vs. MIA, 88'
0:47

Goal: Malcom vs. MIA, 88'
Goal: D. Ruíz vs. HIL, 55'
0:40

Goal: D. Ruíz vs. HIL, 55'
Goal: L. Messi vs. HIL, 54'
0:43

Goal: L. Messi vs. HIL, 54'
More Video