Charlotte FC transfer Kamil Józwiak to Granada

Charlotte FC have transferred winger Kamil Józwiak to LaLiga side Granada, the club announced Thursday.

The move, combined with Thursday's loan of fellow Polish international Karol Swiderski to Serie A side Hellas Verona, leaves Charlotte with two open Designated Player spots as they start anew under head coach Dean Smith. Their remaining DP is striker Enzo Copetti.

"We’d like to thank Kamil for his time in Charlotte and wish him the best on his move to Granada and throughout the rest of his career," general manager Zoran Krneta said in a release. "Kamil will have a great opportunity in LaLiga, and we are happy to have facilitated a move with his representatives to make all parties satisfied."

Józwiak spent two seasons in Charlotte, arriving as a March 2022 signing from English side Derby County – shortly after the then-expansion club started competing in MLS.

But Józwiak never quite hit his stride at Charlotte, producing 2g/10a in 44 matches (28 starts) for the club. Internationally, he has three goals in 22 caps for Poland.

Granada are 19th in Spain's top flight and looking to climb above the relegation zone. Meanwhile, Charlotte open their 2024 campaign on Feb. 24 vs. New York City FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).