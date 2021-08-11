2021 Secondary Transfer Window grades for all 27 MLS clubs

Also, projecting moves into the future naturally lends to optimism. You can talk yourself into plenty of moves on a computer screen. There are, admittedly, a lot of grades in the B-range. The benefit of the doubt is strong.

The Supporters’ Shield-leading New England Revolution not making a major signing is different than, say, the lack of movement from a team clawing far below the playoff line.

A quick explainer to this extremely straightforward, silly and unscientific exercise below: Everything in question is about relativity. Everything in question is about expectations, needs and flexibility.

Atlanta are taking swings. While results and #vibes have significantly dropped in the last two years, the ambition remains. Even when they’ve got things wrong, they still take big swings. That should not be overlooked, even as we become expectant to reports of eight-figure transfer bids from Atlanta.

They were linked with a handful of big talents for huge fees and eventually landed on Luiz Araujo, a 25-year-old Brazilian winger who was a regular contributor with Lille in their Ligue 1 title campaign last year.

The deal could be worth around $12 million — sources say it is $9.5 million upfront and a potential to climb to $12 million after incentives — which one well-connected European source described to me as much more than Lille expected to get, but sometimes you have to overpay to get deals over the line particularly with the deadline fast approaching and a number of other targets having already fallen through. They had money to spend, a need to add a big-time attacker and faced a deadline.

Atlanta also acquired midfielder Amar Sedjic via trade from CF Montréal on July 6, not a club-defining move but an important depth piece nonetheless.