FC Cincinnati part ways with general manager Gerard Nijkamp

FC Cincinnati and general manager Gerard Nijkamp have parted ways effective immediately, it was announced Friday. The Orange & Blue are beginning an immediate search for a permanent successor.

The decision was revealed just after the MLS Secondary Transfer Window closed on Thursday night.

“I would like to thank Gerard for his commitment and dedication to FC Cincinnati,” FC Cincinnati president Jeff Berding said in a release. “Gerard has been a key leader in the development in our project – opening of TQL Stadium, improving the roster, player development from the academy to the first team, and building a broader soccer infrastructure that positions us for success in the future.

“We sincerely appreciate Gerard’s efforts over the past two years and respect his decision to return to his family in Europe. We wish him and his family the best of luck moving forward. With a significant portion of the season remaining, our focus is on improving our play on the pitch and earning a playoff spot. Our search for Gerard’s successor will begin immediately and focus on identifying the leader that best aligns with our ambition to win a championship in Major League Soccer.”

Nijkamp joined FC Cincinnati in 2019 and guided them to a 7-20-10 regular-season record. He came to the Ohio-based club from Eredivisie club PEC Zwolle, where he served as the club’s technical director since 2012.

The Netherlands native brought onboard head coach Jaap Stam and steered their roster through key transactions that range from forward Brenner and center back Geoff Cameron to midfielders Luciano Acosta and Yuya Kubo.

FC Cincinnati, now in their third MLS season, are chasing a first MLS Cup Playoffs appearance. They finished bottom of the Eastern Conference and Supporters' Shield tables in both 2019 (expansion year) and 2020, while they enter MLS Week 18 sitting 10th in the East standings.