Scouting report: What does Sebastian Driussi bring to Austin FC? 

As we're always here to help, it only seemed proper to give everyone the lowdown on how Driussi got here, what ways and means he's brought with him, and how he may fare fitting into the Austin FC lineup. Let's get started at the beginning.

Unless you spent time watching Russian Premier League soccer over the last four years, there's a good chance you've never even seen the 25-year-old Argentine ace play a match. As it just so happens, my lady is from St. Petersburg, so I've actually been on hand to see Driussi play for erstwhile employers Zenit several times.

All indications are that fresh Austin FC catch Sebastian Driussi will enjoy his debut in Saturday's Copa Tejas match at FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), and I'm betting most fans of the club, and Major League Soccer in general, have little idea of what to expect from the Designated Player signing .

Although Driussi saw fairly regular action with Argentina's Under-17 and Under-20 sides, he has yet to receive a senior team summons. There was some talk a few years back of Italy trying to call him up, but nothing ever came of it.

Zenit St. Petersburg had clearly seen enough at that point, so they brought him over to Russia for roughly a $17.5 million dollar fee. Driussi was solid in his first season and excellent in his second, notching 12 goals and 10 helpers across all competitions. The next two campaigns saw him used further from goal more often, and his counting stat tallies predictably fell off quite a bit.

Driussi came up through the famous River Plate youth set-up to make his first-team debut at 17. He gradually got the hang of things over the next few years, and then exploded for 21 goals between league play and Copa Libertadores in 2017.

Well, that depends on how new boss Josh Wolff wants to use him. He definitely has options. Driussi is not a prototype center striker by any means, but he can play as a very Alan Pulido-esque forward. He'll run off the shoulder one minute, and then drop into the hole to play a runner through the next. While he'll bag a free header just fine, Driussi is not going to win many stern aerial challenges.

Though he has the skills to operate as a winger or play as a No. 10, he's also not a textbook fit at either of these positions. The ideal situation would see him running off a strong lead striker as the freer-to-roam support forward. Driussi loves to time late runs up the gut to overload the opposing center backs, but Austin FC's staff will want to push him to look for his own shot off the dribble more often. He did that back in his River Plate days, but was more often a link player for Zenit.