10 biggest moments for USMNT en route to Qatar 2022 World Cup qualification

Looking to solidify their top-three spot in the Octagonal table, the USMNT needed a big performance from Christian Pulisic against Panama at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. They couldn't have gotten a bigger one, as the Chelsea winger struck for a first-half brace from the penalty spot, before completing his hat trick with a spectacular individual goal in the 65th minute that saw him shed two defenders with a devastating first touch in the 5-1 win.