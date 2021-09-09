Recap: Honduras 1, USA 4

The US men's national team closed out the September window of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying with a massive three-point result, exploding for four second-half goals from Antonee Robinson, Ricardo Pepi , Brenden Aaronson and Sebastian Lletget to a 4-1 victory over Honduras in San Pedro Sula.

Badly needing the victory after two underwhelming draws to start Octagonal play, the Yanks found themselves with their backs against the wall after a first-half opener from Honduras' Brayan Moya put the US in a 1-0 deficit. But an equalizer from Robinson set off a stretch of four unanswered goals the US would manage before full time, fueled in large part by Pepi's heroics on his senior-team debut after he was a surprise inclusion in head coach Gregg Berhalter's starting lineup.

Honduras struck first on 27 minutes through a header from Moya, who went low to pick out a cross into the area from Diego Rodríguez and nod home a well-taken finish past the outstretched arms of diving US goalkeeper Matt Turner.

After Berhalter made three changes coming out of the halftime locker room, the new-look Yanks leveled the contest just after the second-half restart. It was unlikely source for the equalizer, as Antonee Robinson pounced on a loose ball inside the area that had popped free after a cross from Sebastian Lletget took a deflection in the vicinity of a hard-charging Pepi.

The US were dealt a huge blow just past the hour mark, when Christian Pulisic was forced off with an apparent leg injury. The standout attacker initially tried to stay in the match, but eventually went down and was replaced by Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan.

The match would stay in a 1-1 deadlock until the 75th minute, when Pepi came through with a mammoth go-ahead goal for the USMNT – his first. The 18-year-old FC Dallas homegrown phenom rose up to meet a cross from DeAndre Yedlin and snapped home a perfectly placed headed finish, putting the Yanks ahead with 15 minutes to go.