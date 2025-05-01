Vancouver Whitecaps approach Champions Cup glory: "We’re dreamers"

“It is difficult because it’s the best player in the world [Messi] who’s coming. Maybe someone out there had a poster of him when they were kids. My son did, and he’s 24.”

“When you play a team like Miami and you are inexperienced, it is difficult,” Sørensen, who was hired in mid-January , told reporters post-match.

And yet it was Vancouver, with just a fraction of the Herons’ roster budget and still missing injured captain and top earner Ryan Gauld , who looked like a powerhouse, overcoming Jordi Alba ’s 9th-minute strike with a dominant second half punctuated by three straight unanswered goals from Brian White , Pedro Vite and Sebastian Berhalter .

Jesper Sørensen’s side wrote the latest chapter of their historic CCC run with their biggest feat to date: dispatching a tournament favorite boasting Lionel Messi as leader of arguably the most talented squad in MLS history.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC completed the stunning elimination of Inter Miami CF Wednesday night at Chase Stadium, advancing to the single-match June 1 final thanks to a decisive 3-1 win (5-1 aggregate) in Leg 2 of their semifinal series.

Remarkable run

However, Messi & Co. became the latest CCC victims of a Vancouver side that previously rallied to defeat Costa Rica’s Deportivo Saprissa in Round One before pulling off back-to-back Leg 2 heroics at LIGA MX powerhouses CF Monterrey (Round of 16) and Pumas UNAM (quarterfinals).

“There are some things that you can work on in daily practice, some things that you can train and try to simulate in the daily work,” Sørensen said. “But there are also things that you can’t.

“You need experience, you need to go down to Monterrey and get the result to get that confidence that you can do it again. You need to score in the last minute against Pumas, not to go and panic when they score early.”

One more LIGA MX club – either Cruz Azul or Tigres UANL, who face off Thursday night with the second spot in the final on the line – stands in the way of the Whitecaps officially becoming the continent’s best team.