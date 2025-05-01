Vancouver Whitecaps approach Champions Cup glory: "We’re dreamers"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida – The 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Cinderellas are 90 minutes from their storybook ending.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC completed the stunning elimination of Inter Miami CF Wednesday night at Chase Stadium, advancing to the single-match June 1 final thanks to a decisive 3-1 win (5-1 aggregate) in Leg 2 of their semifinal series.
Jesper Sørensen’s side wrote the latest chapter of their historic CCC run with their biggest feat to date: dispatching a tournament favorite boasting Lionel Messi as leader of arguably the most talented squad in MLS history.
And yet it was Vancouver, with just a fraction of the Herons’ roster budget and still missing injured captain and top earner Ryan Gauld, who looked like a powerhouse, overcoming Jordi Alba’s 9th-minute strike with a dominant second half punctuated by three straight unanswered goals from Brian White, Pedro Vite and Sebastian Berhalter.
“When you play a team like Miami and you are inexperienced, it is difficult,” Sørensen, who was hired in mid-January, told reporters post-match.
“It is difficult because it’s the best player in the world [Messi] who’s coming. Maybe someone out there had a poster of him when they were kids. My son did, and he’s 24.”
Remarkable run
However, Messi & Co. became the latest CCC victims of a Vancouver side that previously rallied to defeat Costa Rica’s Deportivo Saprissa in Round One before pulling off back-to-back Leg 2 heroics at LIGA MX powerhouses CF Monterrey (Round of 16) and Pumas UNAM (quarterfinals).
“There are some things that you can work on in daily practice, some things that you can train and try to simulate in the daily work,” Sørensen said. “But there are also things that you can’t.
“You need experience, you need to go down to Monterrey and get the result to get that confidence that you can do it again. You need to score in the last minute against Pumas, not to go and panic when they score early.”
One more LIGA MX club – either Cruz Azul or Tigres UANL, who face off Thursday night with the second spot in the final on the line – stands in the way of the Whitecaps officially becoming the continent’s best team.
“It’s not to sound arrogant or anything, [but] I don’t have that well of a knowledge of them yet. We will get it,” Sorensen answered when asked if he had a preferred opponent. “But we already played two very strong teams from Mexico. We know it’s very hard.”
Dreaming big
Berhalter was far bolder in his assessment of Vancouver’s chances, claiming they have shown more than enough to be considered a legitimate title contender.
“We’re dreamers. You know: Why not, right? Why not?” said the 23-year-old, who’s suspended for the final due to yellow card accumulation.
“We’re a small-market club, but why not win the whole thing? We’ve been saying it since day one: we’re about trophies. This club wants to win trophies. That’s why we’re here.”
While Berhalter’s absence will leave a significant hole in the Vancouver midfield, their attacking line boasts arguably the region’s most in-form striker in White. Fresh off his MLS Player of the Month recognition, the US international sparked Wednesday’s comeback victory with his sixth goal of the tournament – leveling him with Cruz Azul’s Ángel Sepúlveda for the Golden Boot lead.
Additionally, there’s the added boost of possibly hosting the June 1 final at BC Place, should Leg 2 of the Cruz Azul-Tigres series go their way.
“It’d be a special moment, obviously,” White said. “It’s not completely in our control anymore, but hopefully the soccer Gods will play into our hands there and help us host that final.”
One more to go
So far, the soccer Gods have helped Vancouver to unprecedented heights in their MLS history.
Heading into the 2025 season, the Whitecaps only had four Canadian Championship titles to their name. Now, they’re atop the Supporters’ Shield standings with a 7W-1L-2D record (23 points) and a win away from clinching the tournament’s top club trophy that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
“Thank you to the fans,” White said. “Obviously, this has been quite a ride for us and quite a ride for them.
“And we’re glad to share that with them.”