Recap: United States 2, Costa Rica 1

The US men’s national team rebounded from a disastrous start to defeat Costa Rica 2-1 in the final match of October's Concacaf World Cup Qualifying window Wednesday night at Lower.com Field.

It was a joyous ending after a horrific beginning for the USMNT, which fell behind in the opening minute when an unmarked Keysher Fuller latched onto Ronald Matarrita's back-post service and bounced his effort past Zack Steffen, who has played sparingly for Manchester City this season.

Sergino Dest leveled in the 25th minute with a blistering left-footed blast from the edge of the 18-yard box into the top left corner after receiving the ball from Yunus Musah, who bounced back from struggling in Panama to record a positive performance.

Miles Robinson made up for what was nearly a costly defensive miscue with a recovery run to dispossess Bryan Ruiz, who initially broke in behind the USMNT defense on a run from midfield.

That intervention proved to be timely because the decisive goal would soon follow.