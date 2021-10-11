Recap: Panama 1, USA 0

The US men's national team suffered a 1-0 defeat Sunday against Panama in an Octagonal matchup at Estadio Rommel Fernández, allowing a second-half game-winner from Nashville SC midfielder Anibal Godoy in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying.

The match was scoreless through the halftime break, with the US struggling to maintain possession, conceding most of the substantive chances to the hosts – a recurring theme throughout the evening. If not for some more stalwart goalkeeping from New England Revolution backstop Matt Turner, the Yanks could have entered the locker room in at least a 1-0 deficit.

The Panamanians finally made the US pay, finding the opener and eventual game-winner on 54 minutes courtesy of a header from Godoy off a corner kick that took a deflection off Gyasi Zardes before settling into the net, allowing the hosts to claim the second-half lead they'd never relinquish.

The US searched for an equalizer in the aftermath, with head coach Gregg Berhalter deploying a trio of substitutes that included FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi in pursuit of an equalizer that could have salvaged a road point. But the Panamanians held firm, keeping the US on eight points in the Octagonal table through five matches ahead of a return home against Costa Rica on October 13.