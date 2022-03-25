USMNT's Gio Reyna draws Maradona comparison after solo run vs. Mexico

Gregg Berhalter, speaking after Thursday night’s 0-0 draw with Mexico in World Cup qualifying, likened the Borussia Dortmund midfielder’s solo run to one that Argentine all-time great Diego Maradona made vs. England during the 1986 FIFA World Cup – at the very same Estadio Azteca.

“Mexico was the host of the '86 World Cup where Maradona scored his wonderful goal, and I had visions of that when Gio was dribbling,” Berhalter said. “Unfortunately he didn't finish it off or get an opportunity to finish it off, but I think he made a solid impact and he showed the type of playmaking and attacking quality he has.”