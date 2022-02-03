Recap: United States 3, Honduras 0

The US men's national team earned a crucial Concacaf World Cup Qualifying result on Wednesday evening, cruising to a 3-0 bounce-back victory over Honduras in St. Paul, Minnesota's subzero conditions behind a trio of set-piece goals.

Weston McKennie, Walker Zimmerman and second-half substitute Christian Pulisic all scored for the USMNT, strengthening their hold on second place above Mexico in the Octagonal table to conclude the three-game winter window, leaving Gregg Berhalter's team on track for a Qatar 2022 spot heading into the all-decisive March window.

The US created an early opener just eight minutes into the match, with Kellyn Acosta providing pinpoint free-kick service that found McKennie for a flicked header that evaded Honduras goalkeeper Luis López.

Zimmerman then added the second on 37 minutes. An Acosta free kick again started the sequence, as the LAFC midfielder sent a looping cross that bounced into the path of the Nashville SC center back, who muscled home the close-range finish.