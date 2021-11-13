Recap: United States 2, Mexico 0

Move over Columbus, Cincinnati has their own "dos a cero" moment as Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie scored late to lift the United States to a 2-0 win Friday night over Mexico in a Concacaf World Cup Qualifier at FC Cincinnati 's TQL Stadium.

The win vaults the USMNT above Mexico and atop the Octagonal table after seven matches while pursuing a Qatar 2022 spot. This was head coach Gregg Berhalter's third straight win over El Tri, following titles in the Concacaf Gold Cup and Nations League finals this summer.

On the breakthrough goal, Timothy Weah was played into space and isolated against Jesus Gallardo. After a few stepovers, Weah sliced a ball in front of goal where Pulisic, just five minutes after entering the match, crashed in to put a glancing header past Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

McKennie doubled the lead and ignited the “dos a cero” chants throughout the red-white-and-blue crowd by taking an attempted pass that deflected back to him off a Mexican defender and coolly finishing inside the far post.

Mexico had the best two chances of the opening half, but Zack Steffen dove to his left to deny Hirving Lozano, who was deftly played behind the US defense in the 18th minute. At the half-hour mark, Jesus Corona received a Lozano service but bounced his volley wide of the post.

The US were a different team after halftime, with McKennie coming close to breaking the stalemate four minutes into the second half, but Ochoa did well to parry it over the crossbar.

McKennie was later booked for his part in a fracas which saw Luis Rodriguez put his hands to the face of Brendan Aaronson, who attempted a quick restart. As a result, McKennie is suspended for yellow card accumulation and will miss Tuesday’s match against Jamaica.