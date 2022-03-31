United States qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup | CRC 2, USA 0

The US men’s national team have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup following a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica in the final match of Concacaf qualifying Wednesday evening at Estadio Nacional in San Jose, Costa Rica.

The Ticos, meanwhile, will head to Qatar to face Oceania's New Zealand in an inter-continental playoff in June for a berth in the World Cup. Knowing that path was a strong likelihood for Costa Rica, nine players (including several regular starters in danger of a suspension for yellow card accumulation) were rested.

A 5-1 thrashing of Panama Sunday in Orlando put the USMNT in pole position to exorcise the demons from Couva in 2017, needing any result but a defeat by six goals or more in San Jose to book their Qatar ticket.

After a promising start to the second half for the United States, which saw Keylor Navas make a diving stop to deny a Miles Robinson header, Costa Rica broke the scoreless stalemate in the 51st minute.

Juan Pablo Vargas latched onto a Brandon Aguilera corner kick and powered his header past Zack Steffen from just outside the six-yard box.