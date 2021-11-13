Christian Pulisic trolls Memo Ochoa after scoring winner for USMNT vs. Mexico

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

PULISIC_MIRROR_SHIRT

Christian Pulisic doesn’t just have a deft touch around the box. He also might be an expert troller.

After breaking the tense scoreless stalemate in what would be the latest Dos a Cero (2-0) win for the United States against Mexico in home World Cup qualifiers, Pulisic lifted up his shirt to reveal a T-shirt with the words “Man in the Mirror” written on it.

Pulisic isn’t necessarily a big Michael Jackson fan, but rather appears to be trolling Memo Ochoa, who he just scored against, for the Mexico goalkeeper’s comments about the USMNT ahead of Friday night’s showdown at TQL Stadium. And Pulisic confirmed as much in the postgame press conference.

“Mexico has been that mirror in which they [the United States] want to see themselves and reflect, what they want to copy,” Ochoa told TUDN.

It was a remark that irked USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter, who called out the perceived lack of respect ahead of the game. And it apparently also resonated with Pulisic, who helped, at least temporarily, put El Tri in the rearview mirror when it comes to the standings in Concacaf's Octagonal stage of World Cup qualification.

Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers US Men's National Team

Related Stories

Three Takeaways from the USMNT's dos a cero win over Mexico
How the USMNT beat Mexico & what to expect at Jamaica in World Cup qualifying
USMNT player ratings: McKennie, Pulisic power Dos a Cero's return vs. Mexico
More News
More News
Three Takeaways from the USMNT's dos a cero win over Mexico
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Three Takeaways from the USMNT's dos a cero win over Mexico
How the USMNT beat Mexico & what to expect at Jamaica in World Cup qualifying
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

How the USMNT beat Mexico & what to expect at Jamaica in World Cup qualifying
Canada player ratings: Buchanan, Adekugbe shine vs. Costa Rica
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Canada player ratings: Buchanan, Adekugbe shine vs. Costa Rica
USMNT player ratings: McKennie, Pulisic power Dos a Cero's return vs. Mexico
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

USMNT player ratings: McKennie, Pulisic power Dos a Cero's return vs. Mexico
Christian Pulisic trolls Memo Ochoa after scoring winner for USMNT vs. Mexico
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Christian Pulisic trolls Memo Ochoa after scoring winner for USMNT vs. Mexico
Three Takeaways from Canada's World Cup Qualifying win over Costa Rica
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Three Takeaways from Canada's World Cup Qualifying win over Costa Rica
More News
Video
Video
USA vs. Mexico - Game Highlights
4:14

USA vs. Mexico - Game Highlights
Extratime: Club and Country postgame show - Nov. 12
0:00

Extratime: Club and Country postgame show - Nov. 12
GOAL: Weston McKennie scores for USA
0:47

GOAL: Weston McKennie scores for USA
GOAL: Christian Pulisic hits the back of the net for USA
0:32

GOAL: Christian Pulisic hits the back of the net for USA
More Video