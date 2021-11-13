Christian Pulisic trolls Memo Ochoa after scoring winner for USMNT vs. Mexico

“Mexico has been that mirror in which they [the United States] want to see themselves and reflect, what they want to copy,” Ochoa told TUDN .

It was a remark that irked USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter, who called out the perceived lack of respect ahead of the game. And it apparently also resonated with Pulisic, who helped, at least temporarily, put El Tri in the rearview mirror when it comes to the standings in Concacaf's Octagonal stage of World Cup qualification.