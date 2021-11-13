Christian Pulisic trolls Memo Ochoa after scoring winner for USMNT vs. Mexico

Christian Pulisic doesn’t just have a deft touch around the box. He also might be an expert troller.
After breaking the tense scoreless stalemate in what would be the latest Dos a Cero (2-0) win for the United States against Mexico in home World Cup qualifiers, Pulisic lifted up his shirt to reveal a T-shirt with the words “Man in the Mirror” written on it.
Pulisic isn’t necessarily a big Michael Jackson fan, but rather appears to be trolling Memo Ochoa, who he just scored against, for the Mexico goalkeeper’s comments about the USMNT ahead of Friday night’s showdown at TQL Stadium. And Pulisic confirmed as much in the postgame press conference.
“Mexico has been that mirror in which they [the United States] want to see themselves and reflect, what they want to copy,” Ochoa told TUDN.
It was a remark that irked USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter, who called out the perceived lack of respect ahead of the game. And it apparently also resonated with Pulisic, who helped, at least temporarily, put El Tri in the rearview mirror when it comes to the standings in Concacaf's Octagonal stage of World Cup qualification.