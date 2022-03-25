Recap: Mexico 0, United States 0

Both teams are level on 22 points, though the USMNT have a +3 goal differential edge and sit second behind Canada with two matches remaining in Concacaf World Cup qualifying . The top three teams in the Octagonal stage book a ticket to Qatar 2022.

The US men’s national team are still winless in World Cup qualifiers at Estadio Azteca but picked up a valuable point Thursday night in a 0-0 draw with Mexico.

The pivotal moment of the scoreless first half came in the 35th minute when Timothy Weah picked out a wide-open Christian Pulisic in front of goal. But the Chelsea attacker had his attempt from just outside the six-yard box saved by Memo Ochoa.

Pulisic put another attempt on frame four minutes into the second half after being played through by Kellyn Acosta, but Ochoa parried that away.

Another golden chance went begging in the 72nd minute, with Acosta again orchestrating via a perfect ball that found Giovanni Reyna in the box. Reyna played a first-time pass across goal to Jordan Pefok, yet the striker's attempt was scuffed.