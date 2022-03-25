Recap: Mexico 0, United States 0

The US men’s national team are still winless in World Cup qualifiers at Estadio Azteca but picked up a valuable point Thursday night in a 0-0 draw with Mexico.
Both teams are level on 22 points, though the USMNT have a +3 goal differential edge and sit second behind Canada with two matches remaining in Concacaf World Cup qualifying. The top three teams in the Octagonal stage book a ticket to Qatar 2022.
The pivotal moment of the scoreless first half came in the 35th minute when Timothy Weah picked out a wide-open Christian Pulisic in front of goal. But the Chelsea attacker had his attempt from just outside the six-yard box saved by Memo Ochoa.
Pulisic put another attempt on frame four minutes into the second half after being played through by Kellyn Acosta, but Ochoa parried that away.
Another golden chance went begging in the 72nd minute, with Acosta again orchestrating via a perfect ball that found Giovanni Reyna in the box. Reyna played a first-time pass across goal to Jordan Pefok, yet the striker's attempt was scuffed.
Hirving Lozano had a few near-misses inside the final 10 minutes, putting a charge in the partisan crowd. But those chances, like those from the USMNT, didn’t yield a goal and the sides shared the points in the latest chapter of a fierce rivalry.
Goals
- None
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It’s a road point for the USMNT at a venue that has historically been a house of horrors – and Gregg Berhalter’s squad moves a step closer to qualifying. But then you get greedy and perhaps disappointed with the chances that weren’t put away, which takes us to…
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: There were two good opportunities in the second half, but this is the miss that will be remembered.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: It’s not easy filling in for an injured Weston McKennie, but Acosta did that with aplomb. His through ball set up Pulisic’s second chance and the LAFC midfielder played a sublime ball to Gio Reyna on the opportunity Jordan Pefok couldn’t put away.
Next Up
- MEX: Sunday, March 27 at Honduras | 7:05 pm ET (Telemundo, Universo, Paramount+) | Concacaf World Cup Qualifying
- USA: Sunday, March 27 vs. Panama | 7:00 pm ET (FS1, UniMás, TUDN) | Concacaf World Cup Qualifying