Christian Pulisic "in the zone" vs. Panama as USMNT enter World Cup threshold

ORLANDO, Fla. – For nearly five years, past, present and future have dueled around this version of the US men’s national team , a young group brimming with talent, yet light on experience and haunted by the stunning failures of 2017 that most of them had nothing to do with.

“He was on the field when we didn’t qualify. And this was us saying to him, ‘This is a new group. This is a new team and you're a leader,’” said Berhalter postgame of the 23-year-old Chelsea star. “We wanted to show that and we wanted to highlight that. And I think when I look at his performance, besides the three goals and the hat trick, I think everything else was in line. Everything else was exactly what we needed him to do in terms of his work rate, his effort, his energy, his intensity, and his leadership.”

Handed the captain’s armband in recognition of “his journey,” in Berhalter’s words, the teenage prodigy of the doomed 2018 cycle clinically dispatched two first-half penalty kicks to lead a devastating display of first-half dominance, vaulting the Yanks into a 4-0 halftime lead and ruthlessly crushing Panama’s World Cup dreams as the US edge closer to fulfilling their own.

With a 5-1 thumping of Panama , the Yanks took a massive step towards Qatar 2022, producing perhaps the greatest performance of Gregg Berhalter’s tenure as head coach, on the back of what might also have been Christian Pulisic’s best-ever night for his national team.

On Sunday evening at Exploria Stadium, the USMNT kids danced with those ghosts, and maybe – probably, almost, but not quite certainly – brought them to heel for good.

Said Pulisic: “I just really want to play in a World Cup and so does this team. And that's why tonight was so important to us, and I'm just really happy that we're able to be in a good position to go do that and finish the job off.”

The USMNT have moved to within an inch, in standings terms, of automatic qualification. Unfortunately for the loud, adoring 25,222 fans in attendance at Orlando City SC’s home, and the millions more watching on television, they are not yet officially clinched.

They must win or draw at Costa Rica on Wednesday, or simply lose by a margin of fewer than six goals, and one of Concacaf’s two remaining automatic qualifying slots are theirs. It might sound like a formality, but the team refuses to treat it as such, mindful of that perfect storm of results on the final matchday of the 2018 Hexagonal that ended the program’s decades-long World Cup participation stream.

“I'll be honest with you. I'm not celebrating anything,” said FC Dallas winger Paul Arriola, who scored on a first-half header. “I was in this exact position, or a very similar position, four years ago. And we know how that qualification ended. So for me, I think it's just maintaining focus, understanding that we still have work to do, and anything is possible. So for us … the mentality of this group is and has to be to go down there to get a good result against Costa Rica.”