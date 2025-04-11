2025 Concacaf Gold Cup draw: USMNT learn opponents

The US men’s national team learned their 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup draw results Thursday evening, slotting in Group D alongside Haiti, Trinidad & Tobago, and Saudi Arabia.

MLS pause

MLS will pause regular-season play from June 15-24 for the Gold Cup group stage, which runs from June 14-24.

The Gold Cup knockout stages will take place on the following dates:

  • Quarterfinals: June 28-29
  • Semifinals: July 2
  • Final: July 6

MLS stadiums

Of the 14 venues (13 in the United States, one in Canada) selected to host Gold Cup games, seven are MLS stadiums.

  • BC Place | Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Dignity Health Sports Park | LA Galaxy
  • Energizer Park | St. Louis CITY SC
  • PayPal Park | San Jose Earthquakes
  • Q2 Stadium | Austin FC
  • Shell Energy Stadium | Houston Dynamo FC
  • Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego FC

Final pre-World Cup tournament

The 2025 Gold Cup marks the final international tournament for the USMNT ahead of co-hosting the 2026 World Cup, leaving Mauricio Pochettino with one last competitive environment to test his player pool and determine who deserves a spot in next year's World Cup squad.

After calling up a heavily MLS-based roster for the recent Concacaf Nations League, domestic players have received a boost of confidence from Pochettino in knowing that their form and ability will determine their possible inclusion, regardless of the league they play in.

