2025 Concacaf Gold Cup draw: USMNT learn opponents

The US men’s national team learned their 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup draw results Thursday evening, slotting in Group D alongside Haiti, Trinidad & Tobago, and Saudi Arabia.
MLS pause
MLS will pause regular-season play from June 15-24 for the Gold Cup group stage, which runs from June 14-24.
The Gold Cup knockout stages will take place on the following dates:
- Quarterfinals: June 28-29
- Semifinals: July 2
- Final: July 6
MLS stadiums
Of the 14 venues (13 in the United States, one in Canada) selected to host Gold Cup games, seven are MLS stadiums.
- BC Place | Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Dignity Health Sports Park | LA Galaxy
- Energizer Park | St. Louis CITY SC
- PayPal Park | San Jose Earthquakes
- Q2 Stadium | Austin FC
- Shell Energy Stadium | Houston Dynamo FC
- Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego FC
Final pre-World Cup tournament
The 2025 Gold Cup marks the final international tournament for the USMNT ahead of co-hosting the 2026 World Cup, leaving Mauricio Pochettino with one last competitive environment to test his player pool and determine who deserves a spot in next year's World Cup squad.
After calling up a heavily MLS-based roster for the recent Concacaf Nations League, domestic players have received a boost of confidence from Pochettino in knowing that their form and ability will determine their possible inclusion, regardless of the league they play in.