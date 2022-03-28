USMNT thrash Panama, Qatar 2022 World Cup spot within reach | USA 5, PAN 1

The USMNT, which scored three times inside the opening 30 minutes and had a four-goal cushion at halftime, will look to book their spot in Qatar 2022 Wednesday night in Costa Rica with a win, draw or loss that doesn't reach a six-goal margin. Panama, which received an Anibal Godoy consolation goal four minutes from full time, were eliminated from qualification.

Christian Pulisic scored a hat trick, including a first-half penalty kick brace, to power the US men’s national team to a 5-1 win over Panama in their penultimate match of Concacaf World Cup qualifying at Exploria Stadium Sunday.

Pulisic opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 17th minute, burying his attempt to the left of goalkeeper Luis Mejia, who dived the other way. The penalty was given following Video Review, where it was determined Godoy had his hands on the neck of Nashville SC teammate Walker Zimmerman.

Paul Arriola doubled the lead on 23 minutes when the FC Dallas winger latched onto a sublime ball played into the box by Antonee Robinson and headed past a rooted Mejia from the edge of the six-yard box.

Jesus Ferreira made it 3-0 four minutes later, slamming in the rebound of a deflected Arriola shot in front of goal.

Pulisic had his penalty-kick brace in first-half stoppage time, going to the right of Mejia this time to give the USMNT a commanding 4-0 lead at the break. It was awarded after Godoy was judged to have made contact with another defender, this time Miles Robinson, battling for a 50-50 ball in the box.