Your Wednesday Kickoff: Where every coach opening stands for 2024

Chris Durkin's second stint at D.C. United has ended, as the homegrown midfielder has been traded to St. Louis CITY SC in exchange for winger Jared Stroud, center back Lucas Bartlett and $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).

A fifth MLS team awaits left back Andrew Gutman, who has joined Chicago Fire FC after the club struck a trade with the Colorado Rapids . Venezuelan international left back Miguel Navarro and $450,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) heads the other way.

Two right backs are on the move , as D.C. United have acquired Aaron Herrera from CF Montréal in exchange for Ruan and $500,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM).

All 29 MLS teams have now filed their year-end roster moves . For Columbus, the big headline is Julian Gressel is out of contract and eligible for free agency. For LAFC, Carlos Vela, Diego Palacios, Kellyn Acosta and Maxime Crépeau are all free agents.

The 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup draw is held tonight; you can watch at 7 pm ET on FOX Sports, Tubi and TUDN. Ten (10) MLS teams will participate in next year’s continental club competition, and the draw determines the matchups for the first two rounds. Columbus Crew (MLS Cup winner) and Inter Miami CF (Leagues Cup winner) have byes into the Round of 16.

This year’s class contains nearly 100 players. See the full list , as well as those available via Re-Entry and Waivers .

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

In quick-hit fashion, let’s go team by team and take stock of where every item stands. Nearly one-third of MLS teams will have new managers next year!

Yesterday, Charlotte FC announced Dean Smith as their newest head coach . Naturally, that got us thinking about where every opening stands for the 2024 season.

Charlotte FC: Dean Smith

Smith, who’s most renowned for guiding Aston Villa back to the Premier League in 2019, is Charlotte’s third head coach in as many seasons. He follows in the footsteps of Miguel Ángel Ramírez and Christian Lattanzio. Heading into the club’s third year, they’re trying to build off a brief Audi MLS Cup Playoffs debut (Wild Card exit).

Chicago Fire FC: Frank Klopas

What’s old is new, as Chicago have retained Frank Klopas. It’s his second stint as the Fire's full-time head coach and he’s served as interim head coach on three prior occasions, including in 2023 when he saw out the remainder of their campaign following Ezra Hendrickson’s departure in early May. The club last made the playoffs in 2017.

Colorado Rapids: Chris Armas

Armas, who most recently served as an assistant coach for Manchester United and Leeds United in the Premier League, has returned to MLS. The former New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC manager fills the role vacated by Robin Fraser. He’s hoping to steer Colorado back to their 2021 glory days, when they earned the Western Conference's No. 1 seed.

Minnesota United FC: Sean McAuley

Minnesota’s situation could soon change, as Sean McAuley will remain as interim head coach heading into the 2024 MLS season. Once newly-appointed chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad arrives from English side Barnsley FC in January, he will determine the timing and lead the process of the head coach search. McAuley, a former assistant under Adrian Heath, took over late in 2023 as the Loons narrowly missed the playoffs.

Portland Timbers: Phil Neville

A familiar face is back on the MLS sidelines, as Phil Neville was named the Portland Timbers’ head coach in early November. The Englishman previously led Inter Miami CF for two-and-a-half seasons, and now he’s succeeded Gio Savarese in the Rose City. Neville is tasked with revitalizing a squad that hosted MLS Cup 2021, but has fallen on hard times by failing to qualify for back-to-back postseasons.

Toronto FC: John Herdman