Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew re-sign goalkeeper Evan Bush

Evan Bush

© Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch

MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Columbus Crew have re-signed goalkeeper Evan Bush through the 2024 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.

The 37-year-old veteran, who was acquired by the Crew ahead of the 2021 season, has more than a decade of experience in the league, registering 42 clean sheets in 188 appearances with Columbus, Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2020) and CF Montréal (2012-20).

After Eloy Room's summer departure, Bush served as Patrick Schulte's backup during the club's 2023 MLS Cup-winning campaign.

“Evan’s work ethic and dedication help provide important depth at the goalkeeper position and set an example for all players and goalkeepers at the club," Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release.

"Evan brings a wealth of experience and strong leadership to our locker room that will continue to benefit the Crew on and off the pitch."

Led by head coach Wilfried Nancy, the Crew will defend their MLS Cup title next year while also looking to add new silverware to their trophy case – starting with the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Evan Bush Columbus Crew

Related Stories

Chris Durkin joins St. Louis CITY from DC United in multi-player trade
Philadelphia Union sign defender Isaiah LeFlore
Sporting KC sign defender Zorhan Bassong
Video
Video
Wilfried Nancy's brilliance! Columbus Crew win MLS Cup 2023
5:34
Extratime

Wilfried Nancy's brilliance! Columbus Crew win MLS Cup 2023
MLS Cup 2024: Who are way-early favorites?
2:28
Extratime

MLS Cup 2024: Who are way-early favorites?
Did Columbus Crew deserve a PK? Biggest calls from MLS Cup 2023
6:16
Instant Replay

Did Columbus Crew deserve a PK? Biggest calls from MLS Cup 2023
Armchair Analyst: Columbus Crew 2nd MLS Cup goal full build-up and replay
1:15

Armchair Analyst: Columbus Crew 2nd MLS Cup goal full build-up and replay
More Video