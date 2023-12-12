Columbus Crew re-sign goalkeeper Evan Bush

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Columbus Crew have re-signed goalkeeper Evan Bush through the 2024 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.

The 37-year-old veteran, who was acquired by the Crew ahead of the 2021 season, has more than a decade of experience in the league, registering 42 clean sheets in 188 appearances with Columbus, Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2020) and CF Montréal (2012-20).

After Eloy Room's summer departure, Bush served as Patrick Schulte's backup during the club's 2023 MLS Cup-winning campaign.

“Evan’s work ethic and dedication help provide important depth at the goalkeeper position and set an example for all players and goalkeepers at the club," Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release.

"Evan brings a wealth of experience and strong leadership to our locker room that will continue to benefit the Crew on and off the pitch."

Led by head coach Wilfried Nancy, the Crew will defend their MLS Cup title next year while also looking to add new silverware to their trophy case – starting with the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.