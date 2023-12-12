Columbus Crew re-sign defender Steven Moreira

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
Columbus Crew have re-signed defender Steven Moreira through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Tuesday.
Moreira, who played center back alongside Rudy Camacho and Malte Amundsen on the club’s MLS Cup 2023-winning team, has two goals and 15 assists in 82 games across all competitions. He initially joined Columbus in August 2021 after playing for French since Toulouse FC.
"We are excited to announce that we have re-signed Steven to a new contract,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release.
“Since joining the Crew, Steven has been a loyal and dependable asset to the club, showing his leadership, skill and tenacity since the moment he sported the Black & Gold. His work ethic on and off the field serves as an example to his teammates, and how he values his connection with our supporters.”
At the international level, Moreira has played in one game for Cape Verde’s senior team and is a former France youth international as well.
Heading into 2024, Columbus will hope to defend their third-ever MLS Cup title and build off a sensational first season under head coach Wilfried Nancy. They also have a bye into the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant