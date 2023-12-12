Columbus Crew re-sign defender Steven Moreira

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Columbus Crew have re-signed defender Steven Moreira through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Tuesday.

Moreira, who played center back alongside Rudy Camacho and Malte Amundsen on the club’s MLS Cup 2023-winning team, has two goals and 15 assists in 82 games across all competitions. He initially joined Columbus in August 2021 after playing for French since Toulouse FC.

"We are excited to announce that we have re-signed Steven to a new contract,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release.