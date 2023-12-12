Sporting KC sign defender Zorhan Bassong

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have signed left back Zorhan Bassong through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025-26, the club announced Tuesday.

Bassong, who played for CF Montréal from 2021-22, has 0g/1a across 36 matches in the league. On the international scene, the 24-year-old has two caps for Canada (both earned in January 2020).

Between his Montréal and SKC stops, Bassong played in Romania for two different clubs. He started his professional career at French side Lille and has also competed for Belgian side Cercle Brugge.

Bassong’s worldly experience should prove vital as SKC wait for Logan Ndenbe to recover from an ACL tear he suffered in early November. They also have Bundesliga veteran Tim Leibold providing depth at left back.

In 2024, Sporting KC will look to channel their late-season form that earned them a No. 8 seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. After overcoming a 10-game winless stretch, they made the Western Conference Semifinals before losing against Houston Dynamo FC.