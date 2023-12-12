Chris Durkin joins St. Louis CITY from DC United in multi-player trade

"Chris is a young talented defensive midfielder, who has gained a ton of great experience here in the U.S., over in Europe and with the youth national team," St. Louis sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. "He has a hard-working, ambitious and fighter mentality that makes him a good fit for this club."

At D.C. United, Durkin amassed 5g/9a in 96 regular-season games. He's also played 71 times for Belgian side Sint-Truiden and initially turned pro in June 2016.

Durkin, a 23-year-old former US youth international, enhances St. Louis' central midfield group as they enter Concacaf Champions Cup play and build off a first-place finish in the Western Conference (expansion team milestone). He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot.

As Durkin exits, Stroud and Bartlett are early additions under Ally Mackay, D.C. United's new general manager and chief soccer officer.

Stroud, 27, has 6g/11a in 78 regular-season games split across the New York Red Bulls, Austin FC and St. Louis. Bartlett, 26, notched 0g/1a in 14 games for St. Louis – and initially turned pro last year with FC Dallas, where he made two appearances in the US Open Cup.

"We are excited to bring Jared to the nation’s capital," Mackay said in a release. "He is coming off a productive season in St. Louis for an expansion team that took the league by storm and played some highly attractive soccer. At 27, he’s in his prime years as a professional and we believe that D.C. United is a great opportunity for him to take the next step in his career."

"Lucas is a highly capable center back who will help bolster our roster heading into 2024," Mackay added. "He’s an athletic and imposing player with the physicality to be a great center back in this league. We’re looking forward to welcoming him to D.C. United."

The Black-and-Red, who are seeking a new head coach after Wayne Rooney's exit, had just 19 players under contract as of their year-end roster update. They last made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2019 and finished 12th in the Eastern Conference in 2023.