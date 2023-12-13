2023 MLS Free Agency Eligible Player List

Free Agency opens Dec. 13 at 1 pm ET for players who are at least age 24 with at least five MLS service years and are either option-declined or out-of-contract after the 2023 MLS season.
Free Agents can negotiate a new contract with any MLS club, including their previous team, subject to certain restrictions. There is no limit on the number of Free Agents a team may sign each year.
Atlanta United
- Alonso, Osvaldo – Out of Contract
- Diop, Clément – Option Declined
- Robinson, Miles – Out of Contract
- Sejdić, Amar – Option Declined
- Westberg, Quentin – Out of Contract
Austin FC
- Bruin, Will – Option Declined
- Lundkvist, Adam – Option Declined
- Rodríguez, Memo – Option Declined
- Urruti, Maximiliano – Option Declined
Charlotte FC
- Afful, Harrison – Option Declined
- Jones, Derrick – Out of Contract
- Meram, Justin – Out of Contract
- Sisniega, Pablo – Option Declined
- Zendejas, Adrian – Option Declined
Chicago Fire FC
- Kamara, Kei – Out of Contract
FC Cincinnati
- Badji, Dominique – Option Declined
- Gaddis, Raymon – Option Declined
- Moreno, Junior – Out of Contract
Colorado Rapids
- Beitashour, Steven – Option Declined
- Díaz, Luis – Out of Contract
- Price, Jack – Option Declined
- Rubio, Diego – Out of Contract
Columbus Crew
- Gressel, Julian – Out of Contract
- Medranda, Jimmy – Option Declined
- Williams, Josh – Out of Contract
FC Dallas
- Maurer, Jimmy – Option Declined
D.C. United
- Asad, Yamil – Option Declined
- Hurtado, Erik – Option Declined
- Najar, Andy – Option Declined
- Pines, Donovan – Out of Contract
Houston Dynamo FC
- Baird, Corey – Out of Contract
- Dorsey, Griffin – Out of Contract
- Vera, Matías – Option Declined
LA Galaxy
- Alfaro, Tony – Option Declined
- Barrios, Michael – Out of Contract
- DePuy, Nick – Option Declined
- Leerdam, Kelvin – Option Declined
- Rosell, Uri – Option Declined
LAFC
- Acosta, Kellyn – Out of Contract
- Crépeau, Maxime – Out of Contract
- McCarthy, John – Out of Contract
- Palacios, Diego – Out of Contract
- Vela, Carlos – Out of Contract
Inter Miami CF
- Martínez, Josef – Option Declined
- Ulloa, Victor – Out of Contract
Minnesota United FC
- Dick, Eric – Option Declined
- Gregus, Ján – Option Declined
- Kallman, Brent – Out of Contract
- Tajouri-Shradi, Ismael – Option Declined
- Trapp, Wil – Out of Contract
CF Montréal
- Brault-Guillard, Zachary – Option Declined
- Pantemis, James – Option Declined
- Quioto, Romell – Out of Contract
Nashville SC
- McCarty, Dax – Out of Contract
- Picault, Fafa – Out of Contract
- Zubak, Ethan – Option Declined
New England Revolution
- Boateng, Emmanuel – Option Declined
- Bou, Gustavo – Out of Contract
- González, Omar – Out of Contract
- Rennicks, Justin – Out of Contract
- Sweat, Ben – Option Declined
New York Red Bulls
- Fernandez, Omir – Out of Contract
- Ndam, Hassan – Option Declined
New York City FC
- None
Orlando City SC
- Grinwis, Adam – Out of Contract
Philadelphia Union
- Bendik, Joe – Out of Contract
- Bedoya, Alejandro – Out of Contract
- Wagner, Kai – Out of Contract
Portland Timbers
- Acosta, Bryan – Option Declined
- Bingham, David – Out of Contract
- Blanco, Sebastián – Out of Contract
- Miller, Eric – Option Declined
Real Salt Lake
- Caldwell, Scott – Out of Contract
- Kreilach, Damir – Option Declined
- Musovski, Danny – Out of Contract
San Jose Earthquakes
- Judson – Option Declined
- Mensah, Jonathan – Out of Contract
- Monteiro, Jamiro – Option Declined
- Thompson, Tommy – Option Declined
Seattle Sounders FC
- Cleveland, Stefan – Option Declined
- Héber – Option Declined
- Lodeiro, Nicolás – Out of Contract
- Montero, Fredy – Out of Contract
- Rowe, Kelyn – Out of Contract
Sporting Kansas City
- Espinoza, Roger – Option Declined
- Ford, Kortne – Option Declined
- Gutiérrez, Felipe – Option Declined
- McIntosh, Kendall – Out of Contract
- Zusi, Graham – Option Declined
St. Louis CITY SC
- Nelson, John – Out of Contract
Toronto FC
- Ranjitsingh, Greg – Option Declined
- Sapong, CJ – Out of Contract
- Vázquez, Victor – Option Declined
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Hasal, Thomas – Option Declined
- Laryea, Richie – Out of Contract
- Teibert, Russell – Option Declined
N/A
- Dwyer, Dom – Option Declined
- Nelson, Michael – Option Declined
- Warner, Collen – Out of Contract