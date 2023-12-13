League Announcement

2023 MLS Free Agency Eligible Player List

Free Agency opens Dec. 13 at 1 pm ET for players who are at least age 24 with at least five MLS service years and are either option-declined or out-of-contract after the 2023 MLS season.

Free Agents can negotiate a new contract with any MLS club, including their previous team, subject to certain restrictions. There is no limit on the number of Free Agents a team may sign each year.

2023 MLS Free Agency Rules & Procedures

Atlanta United

  • Alonso, Osvaldo – Out of Contract
  • Diop, Clément – Option Declined
  • Robinson, Miles – Out of Contract
  • Sejdić, Amar – Option Declined
  • Westberg, Quentin – Out of Contract

Austin FC

  • Bruin, Will – Option Declined
  • Lundkvist, Adam – Option Declined
  • Rodríguez, Memo – Option Declined
  • Urruti, Maximiliano – Option Declined

Charlotte FC

  • Afful, Harrison – Option Declined
  • Jones, Derrick – Out of Contract
  • Meram, Justin – Out of Contract
  • Sisniega, Pablo – Option Declined
  • Zendejas, Adrian – Option Declined

Chicago Fire FC

  • Kamara, Kei – Out of Contract

FC Cincinnati

  • Badji, Dominique – Option Declined
  • Gaddis, Raymon – Option Declined
  • Moreno, Junior – Out of Contract

Colorado Rapids

  • Beitashour, Steven – Option Declined
  • Díaz, Luis – Out of Contract
  • Price, Jack – Option Declined
  • Rubio, Diego – Out of Contract

Columbus Crew

  • Gressel, Julian – Out of Contract
  • Medranda, Jimmy – Option Declined
  • Williams, Josh – Out of Contract

FC Dallas

  • Maurer, Jimmy – Option Declined

D.C. United

  • Asad, Yamil – Option Declined
  • Hurtado, Erik – Option Declined
  • Najar, Andy – Option Declined
  • Pines, Donovan – Out of Contract

Houston Dynamo FC

  • Baird, Corey – Out of Contract
  • Dorsey, Griffin – Out of Contract
  • Vera, Matías – Option Declined

LA Galaxy

  • Alfaro, Tony – Option Declined
  • Barrios, Michael – Out of Contract
  • DePuy, Nick – Option Declined
  • Leerdam, Kelvin – Option Declined
  • Rosell, Uri – Option Declined

LAFC

  • Acosta, Kellyn – Out of Contract
  • Crépeau, Maxime – Out of Contract
  • McCarthy, John – Out of Contract
  • Palacios, Diego – Out of Contract
  • Vela, Carlos – Out of Contract

Inter Miami CF

  • Martínez, Josef – Option Declined
  • Ulloa, Victor – Out of Contract

Minnesota United FC

  • Dick, Eric – Option Declined
  • Gregus, Ján – Option Declined
  • Kallman, Brent – Out of Contract
  • Tajouri-Shradi, Ismael – Option Declined
  • Trapp, Wil – Out of Contract

CF Montréal

  • Brault-Guillard, Zachary – Option Declined
  • Pantemis, James – Option Declined
  • Quioto, Romell – Out of Contract

Nashville SC

  • McCarty, Dax – Out of Contract
  • Picault, Fafa – Out of Contract
  • Zubak, Ethan – Option Declined

New England Revolution

  • Boateng, Emmanuel – Option Declined
  • Bou, Gustavo – Out of Contract
  • González, Omar – Out of Contract
  • Rennicks, Justin – Out of Contract
  • Sweat, Ben – Option Declined

New York Red Bulls

  • Fernandez, Omir – Out of Contract
  • Ndam, Hassan – Option Declined

New York City FC

  • None

Orlando City SC

  • Grinwis, Adam – Out of Contract

Philadelphia Union

  • Bendik, Joe – Out of Contract
  • Bedoya, Alejandro – Out of Contract
  • Wagner, Kai – Out of Contract

Portland Timbers

  • Acosta, Bryan – Option Declined
  • Bingham, David – Out of Contract
  • Blanco, Sebastián – Out of Contract
  • Miller, Eric – Option Declined

Real Salt Lake

  • Caldwell, Scott – Out of Contract
  • Kreilach, Damir – Option Declined
  • Musovski, Danny – Out of Contract

San Jose Earthquakes

  • Judson – Option Declined
  • Mensah, Jonathan – Out of Contract
  • Monteiro, Jamiro – Option Declined
  • Thompson, Tommy – Option Declined

Seattle Sounders FC

  • Cleveland, Stefan – Option Declined
  • Héber – Option Declined
  • Lodeiro, Nicolás – Out of Contract
  • Montero, Fredy – Out of Contract
  • Rowe, Kelyn – Out of Contract

Sporting Kansas City

  • Espinoza, Roger – Option Declined
  • Ford, Kortne – Option Declined
  • Gutiérrez, Felipe – Option Declined
  • McIntosh, Kendall – Out of Contract
  • Zusi, Graham – Option Declined

St. Louis CITY SC

  • Nelson, John – Out of Contract

Toronto FC

  • Ranjitsingh, Greg – Option Declined
  • Sapong, CJ – Out of Contract
  • Vázquez, Victor – Option Declined

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

  • Hasal, Thomas – Option Declined
  • Laryea, Richie – Out of Contract
  • Teibert, Russell – Option Declined

N/A

  • Dwyer, Dom – Option Declined
  • Nelson, Michael – Option Declined
  • Warner, Collen – Out of Contract
