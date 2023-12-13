League Announcement

2023 MLS Re-Entry Draft Eligible Player List

The Re-Entry Draft will occur in two stages, continuing offseason roster-building events ahead of the 2024 MLS season.

Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1

The Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1 begins on Dec. 14 at 1 pm ET. Similar to the End-of-Year Waivers process, the Re-Entry Draft is conducted in the reverse order of the final 2023 season standings, keeping in mind postseason performance.

During the Re-Entry Draft, MLS clubs can select players who are at least 22 years old, have a minimum of one service year and who are not eligible for Free Agency. An out-of-contract player who has received a Bona Fide Offer from his current club will not be eligible for the Re-Entry Draft.

*Note: The Re-Entry List is subject to change since players can opt-out.

Re-Entry Draft, Stage 2

The final postseason roster mechanism will be Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Draft, which will be conducted on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The list of players eligible for Re-Entry, Stage 2 will also be announced on the morning of Dec. 21.

2023 MLS Re-Entry Process Rules & Procedures

2023 Re-Entry Draft Eligible Player List

Atlanta United

  • Berry, Miguel – Out of Contract
  • Chol, Machop – Option Declined
  • Conway, Jackson – Option Declined
  • Garces, Justin – Option Declined
  • Gloster, Christopher – Option Declined
  • Purata, Juan José – Option Declined
  • Rossetto, Matheus – Out of Contract

Austin FC

  • Asensio, Charlie – Option Declined
  • Djeffal, Sofiane – Option Declined
  • Keller, Kipp – Option Declined
  • Redes, Rodney – Option Declined

Charlotte FC

  • Sobociński, Jan – Option Declined

Chicago Fire FC

  • Aceves, Alonso – Option Declined
  • Burks, Kendall – Option Declined
  • Doumbia, Ousmane – Option Declined

FC Cincinnati

  • Arias, Santiago – Option Declined
  • Mosquera, Yerson – Out of Contract

Colorado Rapids

  • Yarbrough, William – Option Declined

Columbus Crew

  • Morris, Jake – Option Declined
  • Parente, Isaiah – Option Declined
  • Scott, Brady – Option Declined

FC Dallas

  • Martínez, José – Option Declined
  • Obrian, Jáder – Option Declined
  • Quignón, Facundo – Option Declined

D.C. United

  • Davis, Éric – Option Declined
  • Fajardo, José – Option Declined
  • Hines-Ike, Brendan – Option Declined
  • Robertha, Nigel – Option Declined
  • Samaké, Gaoussou – Option Declined
  • Williams, Derrick – Out of Contract

Houston Dynamo FC

  • Achara, Ifunanyachi – Option Declined
  • Auguste, Charles – Option Declined
  • Avila, Roberto – Option Declined
  • Franco, Iván – Option Declined
  • Hadebe, Teenage – Option Declined
  • Murana, Mujeeb – Option Declined

Inter Miami CF

  • Arroyo, Dixon – Option Declined
  • La Cava, Jake – Option Declined
  • Marsman, Nick – Option Declined

LA Galaxy

  • Coulibaly, Sega – Out of Contract
  • Douglas Costa – Out of Contract
  • Hernández, Javier – Out of Contract
  • Klinsmann, Jonathan – Option Declined
  • Sharp, Billy – Option Declined

LAFC

  • Chiellini, Giorgio – Out of Contract
  • Crisostomo, Daniel – Option Declined
  • Jakupović, Eldin – Option Declined
  • Maldonado, Denil – Option Declined

Minnesota United FC

  • Dibassy, Bakaye – Option Declined
  • Iwe, Emmanuel – Option Declined
  • Jiba, Ryen – Option Declined

CF Montréal

  • Hamdi, Ahmed – Option Declined
  • Kwizera, Jojea – Option Declined

Nashville SC

  • Haakenson, Luke – Out of Contract
  • Longmire, Ahmed – Option Declined
  • Perry, Nebiyou – Option Declined
  • Wyke, Laurence – Option Declined

New England Revolution

  • Maciel – Option Declined
  • Reveno, Ben – Option Declined

New York Red Bulls

  • Nocita, Matthew – Option Declined
  • Reid, Jayden – Option Declined

New York City FC

  • Benalcazar, Nicholas – Option Declined
  • Cufré, Braian – Option Declined
  • Jiménez, Jonathan – Option Declined
  • Ledezma, Richard – Out of Contract
  • Owusu, Samuel – Option Declined
  • Morales, Alfredo – Option Declined
  • Pellegrini, Matías – Option Declined
  • Turnbull, Stephen – Option Declined

Orlando City SC

  • None

Philadelphia Union

  • None

Portland Timbers

  • Boli, Franck – Option Declined
  • Bonilla, Pablo – Option Declined
  • Caliskan, Noel – Option Declined
  • Gutiérrez, Diego – Option Declined
  • Niezgoda, Jarosław – Option Declined
  • Rasmussen, Justin – Option Declined

Real Salt Lake

  • None

San Jose Earthquakes

  • Ågren, Oskar – Option Declined
  • Cilley, Cameron – Option Declined
  • Hoppe, Matthew – Option Declined
  • Nathan – Option Declined
  • Tingey, Keegan – Option Declined
  • Trauco, Miguel – Option Declined

Seattle Sounders FC

  • Cissoko, Abdoulaye – Out of Contract

Sporting Kansas City

  • Duke, Cam – Out of Contract

St. Louis CITY SC

  • Bell, Jonathan – Out of Contract
  • Creek, Michael – Option Declined
  • Schneider, Max – Option Declined

Toronto FC

  • Antonoglou, Themi – Option Declined
  • Gutiérrez, Cristián – Out of Contract
  • Romero, Tomás – Option Declined

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

  • Yao, Karifa – Option Declined

N/A

  • Vermeer, Kenneth – Out of Contract
