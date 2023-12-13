2023 MLS Re-Entry Draft Eligible Player List

The Re-Entry Draft will occur in two stages, continuing offseason roster-building events ahead of the 2024 MLS season.

Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1

The Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1 begins on Dec. 14 at 1 pm ET. Similar to the End-of-Year Waivers process, the Re-Entry Draft is conducted in the reverse order of the final 2023 season standings, keeping in mind postseason performance.

During the Re-Entry Draft, MLS clubs can select players who are at least 22 years old, have a minimum of one service year and who are not eligible for Free Agency. An out-of-contract player who has received a Bona Fide Offer from his current club will not be eligible for the Re-Entry Draft.

*Note: The Re-Entry List is subject to change since players can opt-out.

Re-Entry Draft, Stage 2