2023 MLS Re-Entry Draft Eligible Player List

The Re-Entry Draft will occur in two stages, continuing offseason roster-building events ahead of the 2024 MLS season.
Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1
The Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1 begins on Dec. 14 at 1 pm ET. Similar to the End-of-Year Waivers process, the Re-Entry Draft is conducted in the reverse order of the final 2023 season standings, keeping in mind postseason performance.
During the Re-Entry Draft, MLS clubs can select players who are at least 22 years old, have a minimum of one service year and who are not eligible for Free Agency. An out-of-contract player who has received a Bona Fide Offer from his current club will not be eligible for the Re-Entry Draft.
*Note: The Re-Entry List is subject to change since players can opt-out.
Re-Entry Draft, Stage 2
The final postseason roster mechanism will be Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Draft, which will be conducted on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The list of players eligible for Re-Entry, Stage 2 will also be announced on the morning of Dec. 21.
2023 Re-Entry Draft Eligible Player List
Atlanta United
- Berry, Miguel – Out of Contract
- Chol, Machop – Option Declined
- Conway, Jackson – Option Declined
- Garces, Justin – Option Declined
- Gloster, Christopher – Option Declined
- Purata, Juan José – Option Declined
- Rossetto, Matheus – Out of Contract
Austin FC
- Asensio, Charlie – Option Declined
- Djeffal, Sofiane – Option Declined
- Keller, Kipp – Option Declined
- Redes, Rodney – Option Declined
Charlotte FC
- Sobociński, Jan – Option Declined
Chicago Fire FC
- Aceves, Alonso – Option Declined
- Burks, Kendall – Option Declined
- Doumbia, Ousmane – Option Declined
FC Cincinnati
- Arias, Santiago – Option Declined
- Mosquera, Yerson – Out of Contract
Colorado Rapids
- Yarbrough, William – Option Declined
Columbus Crew
- Morris, Jake – Option Declined
- Parente, Isaiah – Option Declined
- Scott, Brady – Option Declined
FC Dallas
- Martínez, José – Option Declined
- Obrian, Jáder – Option Declined
- Quignón, Facundo – Option Declined
D.C. United
- Davis, Éric – Option Declined
- Fajardo, José – Option Declined
- Hines-Ike, Brendan – Option Declined
- Robertha, Nigel – Option Declined
- Samaké, Gaoussou – Option Declined
- Williams, Derrick – Out of Contract
Houston Dynamo FC
- Achara, Ifunanyachi – Option Declined
- Auguste, Charles – Option Declined
- Avila, Roberto – Option Declined
- Franco, Iván – Option Declined
- Hadebe, Teenage – Option Declined
- Murana, Mujeeb – Option Declined
Inter Miami CF
- Arroyo, Dixon – Option Declined
- La Cava, Jake – Option Declined
- Marsman, Nick – Option Declined
LA Galaxy
- Coulibaly, Sega – Out of Contract
- Douglas Costa – Out of Contract
- Hernández, Javier – Out of Contract
- Klinsmann, Jonathan – Option Declined
- Sharp, Billy – Option Declined
LAFC
- Chiellini, Giorgio – Out of Contract
- Crisostomo, Daniel – Option Declined
- Jakupović, Eldin – Option Declined
- Maldonado, Denil – Option Declined
Minnesota United FC
- Dibassy, Bakaye – Option Declined
- Iwe, Emmanuel – Option Declined
- Jiba, Ryen – Option Declined
CF Montréal
- Hamdi, Ahmed – Option Declined
- Kwizera, Jojea – Option Declined
Nashville SC
- Haakenson, Luke – Out of Contract
- Longmire, Ahmed – Option Declined
- Perry, Nebiyou – Option Declined
- Wyke, Laurence – Option Declined
New England Revolution
- Maciel – Option Declined
- Reveno, Ben – Option Declined
New York Red Bulls
- Nocita, Matthew – Option Declined
- Reid, Jayden – Option Declined
New York City FC
- Benalcazar, Nicholas – Option Declined
- Cufré, Braian – Option Declined
- Jiménez, Jonathan – Option Declined
- Ledezma, Richard – Out of Contract
- Owusu, Samuel – Option Declined
- Morales, Alfredo – Option Declined
- Pellegrini, Matías – Option Declined
- Turnbull, Stephen – Option Declined
Orlando City SC
- None
Philadelphia Union
- None
Portland Timbers
- Boli, Franck – Option Declined
- Bonilla, Pablo – Option Declined
- Caliskan, Noel – Option Declined
- Gutiérrez, Diego – Option Declined
- Niezgoda, Jarosław – Option Declined
- Rasmussen, Justin – Option Declined
Real Salt Lake
- None
San Jose Earthquakes
- Ågren, Oskar – Option Declined
- Cilley, Cameron – Option Declined
- Hoppe, Matthew – Option Declined
- Nathan – Option Declined
- Tingey, Keegan – Option Declined
- Trauco, Miguel – Option Declined
Seattle Sounders FC
- Cissoko, Abdoulaye – Out of Contract
Sporting Kansas City
- Duke, Cam – Out of Contract
St. Louis CITY SC
- Bell, Jonathan – Out of Contract
- Creek, Michael – Option Declined
- Schneider, Max – Option Declined
Toronto FC
- Antonoglou, Themi – Option Declined
- Gutiérrez, Cristián – Out of Contract
- Romero, Tomás – Option Declined
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Yao, Karifa – Option Declined
N/A
- Vermeer, Kenneth – Out of Contract