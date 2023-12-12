FC Cincinnati re-sign midfielder Yuya Kubo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

FC Cincinnati have re-signed midfielder Yaya Kubo through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Japan international joined the Orange & Blue in January 2020, helping transform the club from perennial last-place finishers to Supporters' Shield winners in 2023, reaching the Eastern Conference Final in the process.

“We’re excited to have Yuya back with FC Cincinnati,” general manager Chris Albright said in a press release. “Yuya’s ability on the ball, ground coverage, and positional versatility make him an integral part of our group.