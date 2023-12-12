FC Cincinnati re-sign midfielder Yuya Kubo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
FC Cincinnati have re-signed midfielder Yaya Kubo through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Tuesday.
The 29-year-old Japan international joined the Orange & Blue in January 2020, helping transform the club from perennial last-place finishers to Supporters' Shield winners in 2023, reaching the Eastern Conference Final in the process.
“We’re excited to have Yuya back with FC Cincinnati,” general manager Chris Albright said in a press release. “Yuya’s ability on the ball, ground coverage, and positional versatility make him an integral part of our group.
"He’s also a player of high character and a great teammate, and we’re thrilled that he’ll be with us this coming season and beyond.”
Kubo has 4g/7a in 100 regular-season games (68 starts), while his 116 appearances across all competitions rank fourth all-time in club history behind Nick Hagglund, Brandon Vazquez and Álvaro Barreal.
Capped 13 times by Japan's senior squad, Kubo's decade-plus-long career includes stops in his native country (Kyoto Sanga), Switzerland (BSC Young Boys), Belgium (Gent) and the German Bundesliga (FC Nürnberg).
As defending Supporters' Shield champions, Cincinnati head into the 2024 MLS with sky-high expectations and additional commitments, including their participation in next year's Concacaf Champions Cup.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant