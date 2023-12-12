Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew re-sign defender Rudy Camacho

Rudy Camacho - Columbus Crew

© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch

MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Columbus Crew have re-signed center back Rudy Camacho through the 2025 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Frenchman joined Columbus in late July from CF Montréal, reuniting him with head coach Wilfried Nancy, and became their backline anchor en route to the MLS Cup 2023 title.

"Rudy has been incredibly strong and consistent since joining the Crew as his veteran leadership and steady presence commanding our backline played a key role in our championship campaign," Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release.

"He was instrumental in helping us win MLS Cup, and we look forward to seeing his contributions extend even further during his first full season with the original Black & Gold."

Since coming to MLS in 2018, Camacho has 7g/0a in 139 regular-season games. Before making the leap stateside, his stops included Waasland-Beveren in Belgium and Sedan in France.

Heading into 2024, Columbus will look to defend their third-ever MLS Cup. They'll also juggle Concacaf Champions Cup commitments, entering in the Round of 16.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Columbus Crew Rudy Camacho

Related Stories

Chris Durkin joins St. Louis CITY from DC United in multi-player trade
Philadelphia Union sign defender Isaiah LeFlore
Sporting KC sign defender Zorhan Bassong
Video
Video
Wilfried Nancy's brilliance! Columbus Crew win MLS Cup 2023
5:34
Extratime

Wilfried Nancy's brilliance! Columbus Crew win MLS Cup 2023
MLS Cup 2024: Who are way-early favorites?
2:28
Extratime

MLS Cup 2024: Who are way-early favorites?
Did Columbus Crew deserve a PK? Biggest calls from MLS Cup 2023
6:16
Instant Replay

Did Columbus Crew deserve a PK? Biggest calls from MLS Cup 2023
Armchair Analyst: Columbus Crew 2nd MLS Cup goal full build-up and replay
1:15

Armchair Analyst: Columbus Crew 2nd MLS Cup goal full build-up and replay
More Video