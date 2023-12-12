Columbus Crew re-sign defender Rudy Camacho

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Columbus Crew have re-signed center back Rudy Camacho through the 2025 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Frenchman joined Columbus in late July from CF Montréal, reuniting him with head coach Wilfried Nancy, and became their backline anchor en route to the MLS Cup 2023 title.

"Rudy has been incredibly strong and consistent since joining the Crew as his veteran leadership and steady presence commanding our backline played a key role in our championship campaign," Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release.

"He was instrumental in helping us win MLS Cup, and we look forward to seeing his contributions extend even further during his first full season with the original Black & Gold."

Since coming to MLS in 2018, Camacho has 7g/0a in 139 regular-season games. Before making the leap stateside, his stops included Waasland-Beveren in Belgium and Sedan in France.

Heading into 2024, Columbus will look to defend their third-ever MLS Cup. They'll also juggle Concacaf Champions Cup commitments, entering in the Round of 16.